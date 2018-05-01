NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Living Goods

Living Goods





Job Vacancy: Regional Communications Manager

Reports to: Director of Communications

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Introduction

Do you want your work to matter?

Do you want to use your skills to make a difference, not just a living?

Do you want to improve millions of lives, including your own?

At Living Goods, we know the power of messages. Our community health workers teach mothers about infectious diseases, nutrition, hygiene and family planning, and provide critical access to treatment. Their messages are effective because they educate families and get them to act.

We seek a Regional Communications Manager to do for Living Goods what we do for families.

We seek someone who can capture and effectively disseminate stories about our programs in East Africa, develop attractive and engaging collaterals and presentations, and position our work with key stakeholders through earned and social media.

As our lead communicator on the ground, you will also raise awareness about our work – and community health more broadly – at key forums and other public events, and help build our reputation as a stellar organization and an innovator.

Your Charge

As our Regional Communications Manager, you will help develop compelling success stories and other written materials (e.g. fact sheets, stakeholder reports, case studies) that elucidate our work and amplify our messages.

Through your writing and development of multimedia materials, you will connect people to the impact of our work and influence them to take action. You will have one direct report in Uganda and will also help build the capacity of staff across the region to effectively support telling the story of Living Goods and the power of community health.

Develop strategy. You will work the country teams in Kenya and Uganda and the Community Health Strengthening Team to create a communications plan for the countries where we currently work and might soon operate.

You will also work to build bridges across the organization to support internal communications, so that global messages cascade down, and important developments ladder up. You will regularly collaborate with our country-level business development, advocacy and program teams. Under the leadership of the U.S.-based Director of Communications, you will also work to identify new and innovative ways to document and publicize Living Goods’ work

Build the brand. We need you to expand the base of people in the region that know Living Goods. Through videos, blogs, and photographs, stories, infographics, policy briefs and presentations, you will build both awareness and good vibes for Living Goods.

Generate media coverage. You will help grow coverage for both Living Goods and community health in targeted media outlets. Your efforts will include coverage in print, broadcast and digital media. In social media, you will increase our engagement on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, etc. You will also develop key Living Goods allies among the media.

Mentor and lead. Beyond capturing and promoting key developments in Kenya, you will manage a communications coordinator in Uganda and support her/him to effectively document and amplify our longstanding programs in the country and strengthen internal communications.

Promote us. Through global health conferences and other events, you will help develop tools and materials to promote Living Goods. You will identify events in the region to showcase our work.

A website full of wonder. You will support the development of a new website for Living Goods and create content that positions us as a thought leader and key innovator in the field of community health, while reinforcing our values of inclusion, effectiveness, business savvy, and innovation.

Your background

Write well and speak simply. You can distill a complex impact evaluation into key messages and a dense donor update into a readable report. You can take the rough points of a success story and weave them together into a compelling narrative. You know how to hook people’s attention and tell a good story. You have a love of good grammar and strong attention to detail.

Communication creds. You have 7+ years of experience in communications roles – ideally a combination of nonprofit and private sector – in growing organizations.

You’ve worked in multiple disciplines, like web, content, social media, and public relations. You have experience working on international development issues, and ideally some expertise communicating about health. If you have expertise with the Adobe Creative Suite (especially InDesign and Photoshop), it’s a big plus.

Creating a solid plan. You have created communications strategies that align strategic, operations and advocacy teams and provide a comprehensive path to achieving our goals.

Media savvy. You have a wide range of relationships with people in news outlets and the business press. You are comfortable writing for various social media platforms and channels, and understand best practices for content creation and targeting key influencers. You have helped launch campaigns that generate media coverage.

Culturally adaptable. You are eager to work with people from different cultures and sectors: the private sector, social entrepreneurial sector, nonprofit sector and public health community.

Team player. You play well with others enjoy seeing the impact of our work as a team.

Multitasker. You’re able to juggle multiple tasks at once while ‘keeping calm and carrying on.’ You think strategically, handle ambiguity and work well in a multicultural environment.

How to Apply

To apply for this position please visit our career page and apply for Regional Communications Manager through our applicant tracking system.

Successful applicants will be contacted for an interview.









Job Vacancy: Manager, Performance & Process Improvement

Reports to: Director of Field Operations

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Introduction

Living Goods works to reinvent how we improve the lives of the under-served. We think big, but operate lean and nimble. We train community health workers to bring health services and life-saving products to people’s doorsteps. Services like prenatal assessments and well-baby visits. Products like medicines, fortified foods, and modern contraceptives.

We also transform community health through mobile phones. We train community health workers to assess the health of mothers and children with mobile phone apps and to treat common illnesses like pneumonia, malaria, and diarrhea. We also create predictive algorithms to make the best use of their time. And we test cool new tools like paperless referrals to clinics and biosensors to monitor infant and child growth.

At Living Goods, you will have the chance to apply your ideas and creativity every day. If you work well in a dynamic collaborative culture, set high standards, and meet challenges with determination and a sense of humor, you’ll thrive at Living Goods.

Kenya

Living Goods has a team of 178 employees in Kenya and will grow to 282 in the next four years. This year we will serve more than 2 million Kenyans. In four years we’ll serve more than 7 million through a network of close to nine thousand Community Health Workers in both our direct and assisted networks models.

We’re growing because we’ve honed a model that works and we are driven by our mission: to ensure that every mother and child has basic healthcare in their community.

Your Charge

Living Goods’ work at the community level could not happen without a great field operations team. They are the stage crew that works behind the scenes to make for a powerful community healthcare delivery.

And like every great stage crew, they need a great manager to support them with the right initiatives and systems to thrive and deliver scalable high impact community health. Someone to analyze underlying operation systems, improve processes, come up with new initiatives and help the whole crew perform better.

Measure what matters. Assess and analyze field operations performance, processes and systems.

Make us better. Identify ways to replicate what’s working and correct what’s not. Design and implement new initiatives and policies including operations, HR, IT, supply chain, innovations etc.

Action decision. Ensure effective implementation of new initiatives and policies across the field operations team.

Your background

Operations experience. You have 5+ years of experience in process improvement or project management with experience either in the global health or private sectors. You have at least a BA but preferably a Master’s degree in planning, design or other relevant area.

Project management skills. You work in a methodical way, breaking down projects into manageable parts. You have a gift for staying organized.

Flexibility. You’re able to cope with change and unpredictability.

Results driven. You set goals and strive to achieve them.

Committed to our mission. You have a demonstrable commitment to international development and global health.

Team player. You play well with others enjoy seeing the impact of our work as a team.

Multitasks. You’re able to juggle multiple tasks at once while ‘keeping calm and carrying on.’ You think strategically, handle ambiguity and work well in a multicultural environment.

How to Apply

To apply for this position please visit our career page and apply for Manager, Performance & Process Improvement through our applicant tracking system.

Successful applicants will be contacted for an interview.

