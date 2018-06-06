NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - ANPPCAN

ANPPCAN is a child rights organization based in Nairobi and is looking for a

Programme Manager

to be in charge of its Child Participation and Parents Economic Empowerment Programme based at the Regional Office.





Duties and Responsibilities

· Overall in charge of the Child Participation and Parents Economic Empowerment Programme.

· Planning and coordination of Child Participation and Parents Economic Empowerment Programme activities in 3 Sub-Counties, namely, Loitoktok, Teso South and Teso North.

· Ensure effective implementation and monitoring of field activities as outlined in the Programme.

· Work closely with schools in the programme (children, head teachers, teachers and parents), as well as, the Government Ministries in the 3 Sub-Counties.

Prepare timely programme reports to the donor and ANPPCAN as required.

· Develop a yearly grant proposal/application to the donor in consultation with the Regional Office Management.

· Identify issues of children at the Sub County level and bringing them to the attention of key stakeholders in the field and ANPPCAN for further intervention.

· Participate in the management meetings of ANPPCAN.

· Collaborate and share learning experiences with the Programme Officers and other staff members of ANPPCAN Regional.

· Represent ANPPCAN Regional in partnership meetings, when called upon.

Requirements

· A University graduate in Social Sciences, in particular, Social Work from a recognized University. Post graduate qualification is an added advantage.

· Professional experience of working on child rights sector.

· Experience of working with communities in Kenya with training and capacity building.

· Ability to establish good working relationships with a wide range of people and different groups.

· Ability to coordinate, liaise and negotiate, as well as, provision of training.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Kiswahili

· Self-driven with capacity to mobilize and work with minimum supervision

· Computer literate with proven knowledge on use of several packages e.g. MS Word, Excel, Power Point, etc.

· Must be 30 years old and above and possess a driving license.

Availability: 1st July, 2018

ANPPCAN is a child rights organization based in Nairobi and is looking for a Programme Coordinator to be in charge of its Anti Child Trafficking programme activities in Kenya; namely in Busia, Mandera, Marsabit and Nairobi.

Duties and responsibilities

· Overall in charge of the Anti- Child Trafficking Programme.

· Plan, coordinate and monitor Programme activities in Busia, Marsabit, Nairobi and Mandera, in consultation with Project Officer, and the Consortium Partners participating in the project.

· Provide technical support to Project Officer and the Consortium Partners

· Ensure effective implementation and monitoring of activities as outlined in the Project Implementation Plan.

· Work closely with stakeholders in the programme, such as Department of Children Services, the Ministry of Education and Teachers Service Commission.

· Ensure that programme reports to the donor and ANPPCAN are timely prepared as required.

· Develop costed work plans to the donor in consultation with the Programme Officer and Consortium Partners, yearly.

· Ensure that emerging child trafficking issues are identified and brought to the attention of key stakeholders and ANPPCAN for possible intervention.

· Participate in the management meetings of ANPPCAN.

· Collaborate and share learning experiences with the Project Officer, Consortium Partners and other staff members of ANPPCAN.

· Representing ANPPCAN in meetings when called upon.

Requirements

· A University graduate in Social Sciences from a recognized University. Post graduate qualification is an added advantage.

· Professional experience of working on child rights sector as well as communities not less than 3 years.

· Experience of identifying capacity building gaps and working with partners, such as, Civil Society Organizations, Department of Children Services, Teachers Service Commission and Ministry of Education.

· Experience in delivering coaching, training and facilitation as appropriate to different situations.

· Ability to identify and establish effective working relationships with key stakeholders for the project at all levels of operation.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Kiswahili.

· Self-driven with capacity to mobilize, motivate groups and build capacities.

· Must be 30 years old and above and possess a driving license.

· Ability to work with minimum supervision and skills to mobilize resources.

· Computer literate with proven knowledge on use of several packages e.g. MS Word, Excel, Power Point, etc.

Availability: 31st July, 2018

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria may send their applications enclosing detailed CVs, names of three referees and daytime telephone contacts to: recruitment.bsn@gmail.com.

To reach us not later than 6th June, 2018.