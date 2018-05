NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - ANPPCAN

ANPPCAN is a child rights organization based in Nairobi and is looking for a

Programme Manager

to be in charge of its Child Participation and Parents Economic Empowerment Programme based at the Regional Office.





Duties and Responsibilities

· Overall in charge of the Child Participation and Parents Economic Empowerment Programme.

· Planning and coordination of Child Participation and Parents Economic Empowerment Programme activities in 3 Sub-Counties, namely, Loitoktok, Teso South and Teso North.

· Ensure effective implementation and monitoring of field activities as outlined in the Programme.

·

Prepare timely programme reports to the donor and ANPPCAN as required. Work closely with schools in the programme (children, head teachers, teachers and parents), as well as, the Government Ministries in the 3 Sub-Counties.Prepare timely programme reports to the donor and ANPPCAN as required.

· Develop a yearly grant proposal/application to the donor in consultation with the Regional Office Management.

· Identify issues of children at the Sub County level and bringing them to the attention of key stakeholders in the field and ANPPCAN for further intervention.

· Participate in the management meetings of ANPPCAN.

· Collaborate and share learning experiences with the Programme Officers and other staff members of ANPPCAN Regional.

· Represent ANPPCAN Regional in partnership meetings, when called upon.

Requirements

· A University graduate in Social Sciences, in particular, Social Work from a recognized University. Post graduate qualification is an added advantage.

· Professional experience of working on child rights sector.

· Experience of working with communities in Kenya with training and capacity building.

· Ability to establish good working relationships with a wide range of people and different groups.

· Ability to coordinate, liaise and negotiate, as well as, provision of training.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Kiswahili

· Self-driven with capacity to mobilize and work with minimum supervision

· Computer literate with proven knowledge on use of several packages e.g. MS Word, Excel, Power Point, etc.

· Must be 30 years old and above and possess a driving license.

Availability: 1st July, 2018

Salary: Negotiable, but based on qualifications and experience.









ANPPCAN is a child rights organization based in Nairobi and is looking for a Programme Coordinator to be in charge of its Anti Child Trafficking programme activities in Kenya; namely in Busia, Mandera, Marsabit and Nairobi.

Duties and responsibilities

· Overall in charge of the Anti- Child Trafficking Programme.

· Plan, coordinate and monitor Programme activities in Busia, Marsabit, Nairobi and Mandera, in consultation with Project Officer, and the Consortium Partners participating in the project.

· Provide technical support to Project Officer and the Consortium Partners

· Ensure effective implementation and monitoring of activities as outlined in the Project Implementation Plan.

· Work closely with stakeholders in the programme, such as Department of Children Services, the Ministry of Education and Teachers Service Commission.

· Ensure that programme reports to the donor and ANPPCAN are timely prepared as required.

· Develop costed work plans to the donor in consultation with the Programme Officer and Consortium Partners, yearly.

· Ensure that emerging child trafficking issues are identified and brought to the attention of key stakeholders and ANPPCAN for possible intervention.

· Participate in the management meetings of ANPPCAN.

· Collaborate and share learning experiences with the Project Officer, Consortium Partners and other staff members of ANPPCAN.

· Representing ANPPCAN in meetings when called upon.

Requirements

· A University graduate in Social Sciences from a recognized University. Post graduate qualification is an added advantage.

· Professional experience of working on child rights sector as well as communities not less than 3 years.

· Experience of identifying capacity building gaps and working with partners, such as, Civil Society Organizations, Department of Children Services, Teachers Service Commission and Ministry of Education.

· Experience in delivering coaching, training and facilitation as appropriate to different situations.

· Ability to identify and establish effective working relationships with key stakeholders for the project at all levels of operation.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Kiswahili.

· Self-driven with capacity to mobilize, motivate groups and build capacities.

· Must be 30 years old and above and possess a driving license.

· Ability to work with minimum supervision and skills to mobilize resources.

· Computer literate with proven knowledge on use of several packages e.g. MS Word, Excel, Power Point, etc.

Availability: 31st July, 2018

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria may send their applications enclosing detailed CVs, names of three referees and daytime telephone contacts to: recruitment.bsn@gmail.com.

To reach us not later than 6th June, 2018.