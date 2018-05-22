NGO Jobs in Kenya – KEMRI

Kenya Medical Research Institute



KEMRI – CCR PHRD (Thika) Clinical Trials Project is currently looking for a motivated individual to fill in the following position:

Vacant Position: HR Project Officer

Job Ref: M/R 9

(1 Position)

Location: Thika

Reports to: Principal Investigator

Job Purpose: The HR Project officer will be responsible for coordinating HR functions which include recruitment, performance management, training and development and employee welfare.

Responsibilities:

· Interpreting and implementing human resource policies, procedures, rules and regulations;

· Providing guidance in matters related to human resource planning, recruitment, selection, placement, induction, appointments, promotions and confirmation of staff;

· Compensation and benefits management;

· Coordinating performance management and staff welfare;

· Overseeing maintenance of staff records;

· Determining HR requirements and career planning;

· Identifying training needs among the staff and recommending suitable training programmes;

· Overseeing payroll administration and management of staff medical insurance;

· Advising on Succession Management and Human Resource Planning;

· Provide information and assistance to staff and supervisors on human resource and work related issues;

· Handling employee relations and disciplinary cases;

· Updating job requirements and job descriptions for all positions;

· Coordinating project tasks with other stakeholders, facilitating or leading aspects of implementation;

· Coordinating and participating in cross-functional activities as required;

· Support planning and implementation of change management strategies;

· Research HR topics, develop options and recommend solutions, draft and/ or policies as required;

· Staff Leave and Time Management;

· HR Planning and budgeting;

Qualifications:

· A Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management or any other qualification from a recognized university/institution with at least five (5) years’ experience;

· Must be a registered member of IHRM with a valid practicing license;

Skills and Competencies

· A high degree of integrity, responsibility and confidentiality;

· Demonstrated supervisory and managerial skills, conversant with labour laws and regulations;

· Good interpersonal skills;

· Leadership skills;

· Problem solving skills;

· Strong analytical, planning, negotiation, communications skills

· Must be a team player and motivator

· Computer skills including the ability to operate spreadsheets and word processing programs;

· Excellent command of the English language, both verbal and written including the ability to conceptualize issues, develop options, write and present reports to a high standard for various audiences;

Terms of Employment: Employment is on a one year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months.

How to Apply:

a) All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements

b) Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees.

c) Must include copies of academic and professional certificates

d) Must include a copy of Certificate of good conduct

e) Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance

f) Must have Clearance Certificate from HELB

g) Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 10th June 2018.









Study Clinical Officer or Study Nurse

Job Group MR/7

3 Positions

Location: Homabay and Kisii Counties

Job Description: The Study Clinical Officer or Study Nurse will be responsible for screening, examining, and enrolling participants in the study and conducting follow-up appointments with participants and caregivers.

The Clinical Officer or Study Nurse will perform physical exams, collect health history, and ascertain other relevant information from caregivers using standardized case report forms.

This staff member is also responsible for management of any side effects of the study intervention and for collecting and tracking adverse event and protocol violations that may occur over the study period.

Finally the Clinical Officer or Study Nurse is responsible for submitting weekly reports to the study coordinator summarizing indicators of study progress and communicating challenges and successes to the study coordinator.

The Clinical Officer or Study Nurse will also assist with miscellaneous KEMRI/UW study activities including data entry, data query response, attend trainings, weekly reporting, on this and other related studies.

Required Qualifications:

· Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery – or – Diploma in Nursing

· Holds a current practicing license

· Three years of working experience as a clinical officer or a Nurse

· Demonstrated competency in standard specimen processing

· Computer literate

· Strong interpersonal, communication, and listening skills

· Must be able to work in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability, and integrity

· Basic computer skills

· Detail-oriented

Preferred Qualifications:

· Demonstrated track record working in busy clinic

· Experience working with paediatrics

· Research experience

Terms of Employment: One year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a probation period for the first 3 months.

Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, based on educational levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency.

The salary scheme is based on the KEMRI salary scales.

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please CLICK HERE to complete our online application form and then send an application with your current CV that contains details of your qualifications, experience and the full time telephone number and names and addresses of 3 referees to kemriuwjobs@gmail.com to reach us by 7th June, 2018 at 4.00 p.m.





Laboratory Technologist

2 Positions

Job Group MR/7

Location: Kisii and Homabay Counties

Job Description: The Laboratory Technologist will be responsible for collecting, preparing, shipping, and tracking of all laboratory specimens. Additionally, this person will be responsible for monitoring versions of all study documents, maintaining an inventory of study-related supplies and documents, and working with Nairobi-based staff to obtain supplies and up to date study-related materials.

The Laboratory Technologist will also assist with miscellaneous KEMRI/UW study activities including data entry, data query response, attend trainings, weekly reporting, on this and other related studies.

Required Qualifications:

· Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

· Registered by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technologist Board

· Three years of working experience as a laboratory technologist

· Demonstrated competency in standard specimen processing

· Computer literate

· Strong interpersonal, communication, and listening skills

· Must be able to work in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability, and integrity

· Basic computer skills

· Detail-oriented

Preferred Qualifications:

· Experience in nasopharyngeal and stool sample collection, preservation, storage and shipment

· Phlebotomy experience

· Research experience

Terms of Employment: One year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a probation period for the first 3 months.

Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, based on educational levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency.

The salary scheme is based on the KEMRI salary scales.

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please CLICK HERE to complete our online application form and then send an application with your current CV that contains details of your qualifications, experience and the full time telephone number and names and addresses of 3 referees to kemriuwjobs@gmail.com to reach us by 7th June, 2018 at 4.00 p.m.