NGO Jobs in Kenya – KEMRI (27 Vacancies)

Data Specialists



Vacancy No. 7/VPM1002

Program description: The Centre for Respiratory Diseases Research would like to fill vacancy in the following position: data specialist 1 for the VPM1002 TB vaccine project.

Position: Data Specialists I, MR 7 (3 Positions)

Location: Nairobi/Siaya

Reporting to: Data Manager

Requirements:

· Diploma in Computer Studies or Information Technology

· KCSE minimum C- (Minus) or equivalent

· Minimum of 1 year working in data management preferable within a research set-up

· Knowledge in working with web based data capture systems is essential

· Proven leadership, management, interpersonal, decision making and analytical skills.

· Experience with handling qualitative data and software

Desirable qualities, skills and abilities:

· Experience in Data cleaning and validation

· Experience in source data verification and working with web based data capture systems is an added advantage

· Attention to detail and good work ethics

· Must be able to multitask with several programs at the same time including Ms Excel, Ms Access and SQL

· Good judgment in problem solving, awareness of own limitations, and strong internal motivation

· Ability to prioritize tasks and meet set deadlines

· Must have good organizational skills

· Good writing and communication skills

· Flexible and able to work with minimal supervision

· Must be a team player

Responsibilities

· Participate in programming and data management of program data

· Ensure timely completion of CRFs and data entry into the databases– meet data team allocated targets

· Perform source data verification, validation and discrepancy management

· Perform data cleaning and quality assurance and control

· Ensure that data is routinely backed up, anti-virus scans are conducted, and data security measures are adhered to protect data and patient confidentiality

· Troubleshoot and solve common electronic data capture system problems

· Perform any other duties as assigned by management.

Terms of Employment:

A one (1) year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a Probation period for the first 3 months.

Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, based on education levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency. The salary scheme is based on the KEMRI scales





Clinical Officers

Vacancy No.3/VPM1002

The Centre for Respiratory Diseases Research (CRDR) would like to fill vacancy in the following positions: Clinical Officers for the VPM1002 TB vaccine project.

POSITION: Clinical Officers, MR 8 (2 Positions)

Location: Centre for Respiratory Diseases Research, NAIROBI

Reports to: Medical Officer and Study Coordinator

Requirements:

· Must have D iploma or certificate in Clinical Medicine .

· Minimum of 1 year clinical experience. Research experience an added advantage.

Skills’ knowledge and Abilities.

· Excellent management and communication skills, ability to work well with the public, to work well in a team, and to collaborate with counterparts

· Be flexible to work within the existing structures and rules of the clinics and hospitals

Basic Functions:

The clinical officer will report to the Medical officer and study coordinator. The primary responsibilities for the position is to verify protocol eligibility, complete study forms, conduct physical examinations and complete source documents, dispense medicine and refer participants for further medical checkup when necessary.

Responsibilities

· Develop a good understanding of study protocols.

· Triaging and emergency management of study participants

· Provide clinical services to study participants.

· Obtaining informed consent.

· Perform data entry from Source notes to sponsor electronic case report forms

TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT:

A one (1) year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a Probation period for the first 3 months.

Remuneration: salary and benefits are based on the KEMRI scheme of service









Study Coordinator

Vacancy No. 6/VPM1002

The Centre for Respiratory Diseases Research (CRDR) would like to fill vacancy in the following position: Study Coordinator for the VPM1002 TB vaccine project.

POSITION: Study Coordinator MR 10 (1 POSITION)

Location: Nairobi

Reports to: Principal Investigator.

Qualifications;

· BSC Nursing;

· Have the necessary registration documents

· Masters in Public Health

· at least three (3) years experience working in in a medical research context

Desirable Qualities:

· Honesty, Humility, Diligence

· Able to work long hours with a large team

· Great attention to detail

· Ability to review and correct clinical information in source documents

· In Depth knowledge of GCP and set up of ISF/Regulatory Binder

· Ability to manage research study logistics

· Knowledge of the ethical submission and regulatory processes in Kenya

· Knowledge of eCRF use, and Source Data Verification

· Ability to prioritize workload of self and program team members and balance conflicting demands.

· Ability to work as an internal monitor

Position Summary:

Incumbent will supervise and oversee clinical trials in various disease areas under the supervision of the principal investigators. He/She will support screening, enrolment and other study activities.

Responsibilities

· Develop thorough knowledge of the protocol, study designs and objectives for implementation

· Manage study documents : version control etc

· Create packages for Ethical and Regulatory submission

· Perform Internal Monitoring and train staff

· Staff supervision including doing performance appraisals

· Participate in study set up through engaging in relevant meetings with stakeholders

· Oversee response to queries and data management

· Create Standard Operating Procedures for regulatory binders and other relevant processes

· Report problems encountered with implementation of study processes to Principal Investigator

· Perform other duties as assigned by principal investigator

Terms of Employment: A one (1) year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a Probation period for the first 3 months.

Remuneration: salary and benefits are based on the KEMRI scheme of service









Study Nurses/Clinic Nurses

Vacancy No 5/VPM1002

The Centre for Respiratory Diseases Research would like to fill vacancies in the following positions: Study Nurse for the VPM1002 TB vaccine project.

Position: Full-time Study Nurses/Clinic Nurses – MR 7 (4 Positions)

Location: Nairobi/Siaya

Reports to: Nurse Supervisor and Study Coordinator

Requirements:

· Must have a Diploma in Community Health Nursing from a recognized institution.

· She/he must be registered and with a valid practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya.

· At least 1-2 years of research experience.

· Ability to work well with the community, and collaboratively with colleagues. He/She must be flexible and work within the existing structure, in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability and integrity.

· Excellent written/oral communication, interpersonal and organization skills.

· Computer literacy in Microsoft Office suite.

· Fluent in English and Swahili, written and spoken.

Desired Qualities:

· HIV testing and counseling training

· Attention to detail

· Research Experience is an added advantage

· Certificate in “Good Clinical Practice” and/or “Human Subjects Protection”

· Ability to work long hours within a team

Job Summary:

The study nurse will be responsible for obtaining informed consent from potential participants, HIV testing and counseling, Triaging, taking vital signs, training participants on study sample collection, documenting procedures. They will also be responsible for data entry into an electronic database and responding to queries.

Duties

· Develop an in-depth understanding of study protocol

· Obtain and accurately document informed consent

· Perform weight and height measurements, vital signs observations; document these as per the study protocol and SOPs.

· Ensure ward supplies are available at all times and all equipment are in working condition.

· Help ensure good communication, quality and timely completion of clinical trial activities, including problem identification and problem solving.

· Adequately respond to questions about the study posed by parents/guardians and the community.

· Maintain a good relationship with the community and other clinic staff.

· Any other duties as assigned by the Study Management.

Applications should include the following:

· Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER)

· Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address

· Letters of reference from your referees

· Copies of Certificates and transcripts

Terms of Employment: A one (1) year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a

Probation period for the first 3 months.

Remuneration: salary and benefits are based on the KEMRI scheme of service









Assistant Research Officers

Opening date: 8th May 2018

Vacancy No. 4/VPM1002

The Centre for Respiratory Diseases Research would like to fill a vacancy in the following position: 2 medical officers for the VPM1002 TB vaccine project.

POSITION: Assistant Research Officers (Medical Officers) MR 10 (2 Positions)

Location: Nairobi/Siaya

Reports to: Study Coordinator.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery from a recognized university, and registered with the KMPDB.

· One year experience working in a busy out and inpatient set up;

· Research experience is an added advantage

Desirable Qualities:

· Able to work long hours with a large team

· Medical knowledge of case management of diseases prevalent in local catchment area

· Ability to prioritize workload of self and program team members and balance conflicting demands.

· Ability to lead and work within a team environment and in a diverse cultural environment.

Position Summary:

Incumbent will have oversight of the clinical and nursing teams in the execution of the medical requirements of the protocol. He/She will carry out medical evaluations of participants, oversee study investigational product administration, report safety events and provide medical care to participants

Responsibilities

· Review participants and provide medical care

· Develop thorough knowledge of the protocol, study designs and objectives for implementation

· Create Standard Operating Procedures for Clinical Management of participants

· Report problems encountered in the field to Principal Investigator/Study

· Coordinator

· Supervise Clinical and nursing personnel

· Perform other duties as assigned by Study Coordinator

Terms of Employment:

A one (1) year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a Probation period for the first 3 months.

Remuneration: salary and benefits are based on the KEMRI scheme of service





Chief ICT Officer

JOB GROUP MR 14 (1 POSITION)

KEMRI seeks to recruit dynamic, innovative and experienced persons to fill the following positions:-

Head of ICT reporting to the Deputy Director (Administration and Finance).

Duties

· Developing ICT Strategy and related policies and standards, preparing, reviewing and monitoring the ICT annual budget and operating Plan.

· Providing and deploying software based productivity tools;

· Reviewing and deploying appropriate business applications;

· Developing and deploying appropriate security systems;

· Reviewing and recommending business continuity and disaster recovery plans;

· Developing monitoring and reporting systems;

· Providing feedback to management teams on performance of various applications and systems for ongoing ICT performance improvement;

· Setting departmental targets, monitoring and periodic performance appraisal for ICT team;

· Establishing and maintaining a close working relationships with key Stakeholders in the ICT industry and service providers;

· Provide Mentorship to ICT staff and Students in order to improve knowledge, skills and morale

Requirements

For appointment to this grade an officer must have:-

· Master’s degree in any of the following disciplines:- Computer Science, Information Technology or Business Information Technology or any other relevant equivalent qualification from recognized institution;

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:- Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Information Technology or any other relevant equivalent qualification from recognized institution;

· Certificate in any of the following disciplines: Specialized Computer Applications Packages, International Computer Driving License (ICDL), User Support Specialist (USS), Web design, Graphics design, LINUX/UNIX, Microsoft, CISCO and Relational Database Management System (RDMS);

· Certificate in Management /Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Demonstrated professional competence and experience in Data Analytics, ERP and Cyber Security implementation;

· Meets the requirement of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya; and

· Must have served in senior management level for a minimum period of (3) year in a reputable organization.









Senior Principal ICT Officer

JOB GROUP MR 13 (1 POSITION)

KEMRI seeks to recruit dynamic, innovative and experienced persons to fill the following positions:-

Duties

Duties and responsibilities will entail:-

· monitoring and reporting systems that provide management and technical reports for decision making and operational support;

· coordinating computer network access and use;

· coordinating and implementing network security measures;

· establishing appropriate operational procedures, tools and resources;

· reviewing and testing enhancements and new software;

· ensuring compliance with health and safety legislation and checking computer equipment for electrical safety;

· providing management and technical reports for decision making and operational support;

· establishing appropriate operational procedures, tools and resources for effective and timely delivery of technical support to all users;

· developing and deploying appropriate ICT Infrastructure and Connectivity solutions.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade an officer must have:-

· Served in the grade of Principal Information Communication Technology Officer for a minimum period of three (3) years;

· Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines:- Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Information Technology or its equivalent qualification from recognized institution;

· Masters degree in any of the following disciplines:- Computer Science, Information Technology or Business Information Technology or its equivalent qualification from recognized institution

· Certificate in any of the following disciplines: Specialized Computer Applications Packages, International Computer Driving License (ICDL), User Support Specialist (USS), Web design, Graphics design, LINUX/UNIX, Microsoft, CISCO and Relational Database Management System (RDMS);

· Meets the requirement of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya; and

· Demonstrated professional competence as reflected in work performance and results.





Senior Research Officer (Research Regulation/Ethics)

JOB GROUP MR/12 (1 POSITION)

KEMRI seeks to recruit dynamic, innovative and experienced persons to fill the following positions:-

The primary role of this position is to provide leadership within Scientific and Ethics Review Unit (SERU) – (Research Regulation/ Quality control and Mentoring/Training).

Duties

· Serve as Secretary to SERU committee;

· Reviewing and analyzing scientific, technical and ethical components of research proposals;

· Advising investigators on adherence to/compliance with mandated Kenyan laws, regulations, policies and procedures related to human research participants’ protection;

· Coordinating and conducting expedited review of proposals;

· Carrying out site monitoring and other regulatory activities for various studies reviewed at SERU to ensure compliancy.

· Coordinating the activities of analysts and/or administrative support staff, as appropriate;

· Advising and guiding research investigators with respect to the proposal development and documentation necessary to ensure compliance with provisions pertaining to human research participant protections in biomedical and clinical research;

· Attending SERU meetings and providing technical support and guidance on regulatory matters; records medical and ethical issues discussed, and ensures accurate documentation of final committee determinations;

· Ensuring maintenance of an accurate and comprehensive database of reviewed and approved research.

· Reviewing clinical research applications, safety reports, DSMB reports and advises the SERU on matters requiring their attention and creates a safety report database and generates monthly technical reports.

· Maintaining up-to-date understanding of the national and international policies and regulations;

· Executing audits of clinical research projects;

· Reviewing research and medical records and processes as appropriate to assess compliance with proposals, regulatory requirements, and guidelines;

· Participating in the development, design, and delivery of research ethics training for researchers, SERU Committee members, and/or SERU Secretariat staff;

· Engaging in Monitoring and Quality assurance activities for SERU;

· Providing training, day-to-day guidance and supervision to research administrators;

· Representing SERU at various internal and/or external institutional fora, as appropriate.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have:

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields;- Medicine, Dentistry, Veterinary Medicine, Pharmacy Biomedical Sciences, Public Health or any relevant Social Science, or equivalent qualifications from a recognized Institution;

· Master’s and PhD degree in any of the above fields;

· Minimum of three (3) years’ experience in Research Regulation;

· Diploma in Research ethics/ Relevant Certificate training in Research ethics or Certified IRB professional;

· Skills in the use of personal computers and related software applications;

· Strong organizational skills and ability to manage multiple priorities;

· Ability to lead and operationally supervise staff;

· Meets the requirement of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya; and

· Knowledge of current and emerging legislative, policy, and operational issues and trends in the area of research compliance.









Principal Research Officer (Research Regulation/Ethics)

JOB GROUP MR/13 (1 POSITION)

KEMRI seeks to recruit dynamic, innovative and experienced persons to fill the following positions:-

The holder of this position will be the Head of KEMRI’s Scientific and Ethical Review Unit (SERU) and will report to the Deputy Director (Research & Development).

He/She will be responsible for provision of regulatory expertise for purposes of regulatory compliance and ensuring provision of efficient and timely review of research proposals.

Duties

· Responsible for the day-to-day administrative and regulatory operations at the Scientific and Ethical Review Unit (SERU).

· Developing and implementing policies and procedures and in the design and implementation of projects and programs supporting SERU activities.

· Providing analytical, technical and professional support to the Institutional Review Board.

· Supporting all aspects of applicable regulatory compliance.

· Ensuring optimal service to the research community and accurate compliance with relevant government and Institutional policies.

· Advising investigators on compliance with Kenyan laws, regulations, policies and procedures related to human research participants’ protection.

· Ensuring maintenance of an up-to-date understanding of the national and international policies and regulations.

· Participating in the development, design, and delivery of research ethics training for researchers, SERU members, and/or SERU Secretariat staff.

· The Human subjects protection officer for the FWA.

· Be responsible for mobilizing resources for SERU activities.

· Providing oversight in the development and implementation of Monitoring and Quality assurance systems for SERU;

· Providing training, day-to-day guidance and supervision of SERU Staff, research analysts and research administrators; and

· Engaging in research on ethics / human subjects’ protection.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have:

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields;- Medicine, Dentistry, Veterinary Medicine, Pharmacy Biomedical Sciences, Public Health or any relevant Social Science, or equivalent qualifications from a recognized Institution;

· Master’s and PhD degree in any of the above fields;

· A higher qualification in research or Clinical ethics will be an advantage;

· Diploma in ethics or Certified IRB professional;

· Four (4) years or more in research management experience in a similar organization, membership in an ethics committee;

· Training in management for at least one month;

· Analytical skills to interpret data and present findings;

· Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to effectively work with a wide range of individuals and constituencies in a diverse research environment;

· Problem solving and decision-making skills;

· Ability to maintain confidentiality of SERU information and records;

· Meets the requirement of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya; and

· Ability to lead a team and to be a team player with strong mentoring and capacity building skills.









Supplies Officer

KEMRI seeks to recruit dynamic, innovative and experienced persons to fill the following positions:-

JOB GROUP MR 8 (3 POSITIONS)

Duties

Duties and responsibilities will entail:-

· Process purchase request within the Purchasing Authority in order to ensure compliance with the set institutional and regulatory guidelines;

· Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to determine procurement needs and delivery requirements in order to establish value for good and services offered;

· Invite, assess and award or recommend supplies tenders, bids, quotations and proposals to acquire competitive bids for goods and services and value for money for proper management of resources;

· Organize and take part in team building activities within the department in order to develop and maintain constructive and cooperative working relationships among workmates for smooth running of activities in execution of tasks;

· Carry out tender opening for purchase of highly priced goods and services;

· Carry out tender and quotation evaluation to ensure quality and value for money.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade an officer must have:-

· Diploma in Supply Chain Management or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Full membership of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management, Practicing License will be an added advantage.

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.

· Minimum of 3 years professional experience.









Supplies Assistant

JOB GROUP MR 7 (6 POSITIONS)

KEMRI seeks to recruit dynamic, innovative and experienced persons to fill the following positions:-

Duties

Duties and responsibilities will entail:-

· Raise quotations for purchase of products within different thresholds to ensure availability and competitive prices in the institute; Prepare

· Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) to make contracts with merchants in order to procure goods and services;

· Prepare tenders to procure good and services of very high value to satisfy the needs of the institute;

· Carry out market surveys to establish current market prices and trends in order to ensure that merchants always quote competitively;

· Prepare payment documents for goods and services supplied to ensure accountability and avoid legal risk;

· Provide input into the development of specifications to ensure value for money;

· Carry out tender opening for purchase of highly priced goods and services;

· Carry out tender and quotation evaluation to ensure quality and value for money.

Requirements

For appointment to this grade an officer must have:-

· Diploma in Supply Chain Management or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Full membership of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management, Practicing License will be an added advantage.

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.

· Minimum of 1 year professional experience.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications enclosing a detailed CV, copies of academic and professional certificates, email address, a day time telephone contact and the details and contact information for three referees to the following address, not later than 22nd May, 2018 to:-

The Director,

Kenya Medical Research Institute,

P.O. Box 54840-00200

NAIROBI, (Attn: Head of Human Resources)

KEMRI is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity. Persons with disability, women, youth and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.

Please write the Position applied for on the envelope and in the subject Line of the Application letter.