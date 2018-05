NGO Jobs in Kenya – EGPAF

The Grants Officer will be responsible for the grants management for a portfolio of grantees under the GUCs portfolio, as well as sub-contractors under the U.S. Government-funded project. With support from the Senior Grants & Contracts Officer, the Grants Officer will administer sub-agreements and sub-contracts from start-up to closeout as well as provide monitoring and support throughout the life of award to ensure compliance with Foundation, donor, and legal requirements as well as high performance in line with programmatic goals. The Grants & Contracts Officer will also ensure that all sub-recipients have a strong financial management system that ensures transparency and accountability of Foundation resources.