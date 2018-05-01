NGO Jobs in Kenya – EGPAF

Reception



LOCATION: Kakamega

Job Purpose

To provide front office support to the EGPAF Kenya Kakamega Office.

Responsibilities

· Answer incoming telephone calls and take messages ensuring that communications are efficient, accurate and comprehensive.

· Receive visitors and direct them to the concerned person using good public relations skills

· Maintain reception information/literature.

· Keep the reception area (and whole office) tidy and welcoming during office hours.

· Ensure Kakamega Office Access Procedures are followed at all times.

· Update EGPAF Kenya Staff Contact list on a monthly basis and disseminate to All Staff.

· Ensure good relationship between the Foundation and the public in person, over the phone, and through e-mails when interacting with or visiting the Kakamega Office.

· Ensure the reception is manned at all times; during leave and lunch time. 1.2 Mail Administration

· Receive and distribute mail accordingly; acknowledge receipt of all incoming mails, register the same and channel to responsible official for action.

· Administer outgoing documents and parcel courier through DHL and Securicor.

· Compile all documentation for payment. 1.3 Travel

· Oversee and facilitate hotel, transport logistics, visa requirements, and other travel needs for staff.

· Organize and assist with international travel arrangements for all staff.

· Manage requests for taxis and ensure all invoices are prepared and submitted to the finance office for payment.

· Manage key vendor relationships with local hotels, Travel Agency, etc. 1.4 Petty Cash Management

· Update petty cash register on a daily basis, attaching all original receipts

· Maintain and administer the Kakamega office petty cash as per the petty cash policy

· Ensure all petty cash approval thresholds are adhered to. 1.5 Office supplies

· Receive and log office supplies including carrying out periodic stock takes and replenishment

Qualifications

· Diploma in Secretarial studies.

· A minimum of 2 years’ experience as Receptionist.

· Previous experience in working with international NGO’s is required.

· Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

· Strong interpersonal communication, relationship building and organizational skills

· High quality written & oral communication ability

· Ability to negotiate solutions to problems

· Strong computer literacy

· Fluent reading, writing, and speaking in both Kiswahili and English

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal.





Transport & Fleet Management Officer

Job Purpose

The position holder will manage the operation and maintenance of EGPAF Kenya’s motor vehicle pool (Over 20

Foundation owned vehicles and hired vehicles). S/he will oversee all the compliance and reporting as it relates to the Foundation’s transport and fleet management policies. The position holder will develop and implement vehicle preventive maintenance programs and will manage the fleet department budgets, ensuring the Foundation obtains maximum value for money in its fleet management. The position holder will, in collaboration with the procurement department, develop and maintain outside vendor and service provider relationships to optimize fleet and transport management within EGPAF Kenya.

Key Responsibilities

· Efficient Coordination of Ground Transportation in support of EGPAF Country Program

· Develop a route optimization map for each of EGPAF Kenya’s main implementation locations (Homa Bay, Kisumu, Turkana and Nairobi)

· Ensure that all travel requests to EGPAF supported facilities/sites are submitted minimum 5 days before the date of intended travel

· Prioritize allocation of EGPAF internal fleet based on received requests and using the route optimization map to minimize duplication on vehicle requirements

· Determine and seek approval for any extra needs for vehicle/taxi hire

· Communicate allocated transport to all requesters minimum 48 hours before date of intended travel

· Ensure all vehicles depart and return on time, and will perform pro-active satellite monitoring as well as communications with drivers throughout the day to ensure planned routing is executed as anticipated

Air Transport Coordination

· Ensure all air travel requests by EGPAF staff are received and processed minimum 7 days before the date of travel

· Establish and maintain arm’s length contractual relationships with travel agents, and where possible directly with the airlines with a view to ensuring that all tickets sold to EGPAF are priced competitively

· Maintain a log of all air travels that have a change of flight request indicating the reason for change, cost to the Foundation and the approver for the change of flight.

· Coordinate ground transportation needs for all air travelers (local travel) on both departure and return legs including optimizing efficiencies for pick-up/drop-off on group travels

· Ensure travel agents invoice within 10 days of end of trip, and that Finance processes air ticket invoices within 10 days of receipt

· Ensure all travel agent / airline statements are reconciled with Finance within 15 days of the end of the month

· Provide utilization reports to respective budget holders showing total spend on air travel month on month for each of their projects

· Escalate serial non-compliance with air travel guidelines to management Vehicle Operations Management

· Responsible for developing the annual running budget estimate for each of the vehicle in EGPAF Kenya’s pool. Will also reports (monthly basis) the cost of each vehicle operation as well as the overall fleet maintenance cost.

· Work closely with the drivers to oversee and schedule fleet maintenance and repairs including:

· Diagnosis of vehicle preventive and repair maintenance needs

· Researching parts availability and costing

· Opening of work orders with selected garages

· Review and concurrence of the issuance of purchase orders

· Ensure timely and efficient scheduling of repairs to avoid grounding of the fleet at a go which results in increased cost of hired vehicles

· Maintaining a repair file for each of the vehicles in EGPAF Kenya’s fleet including repair cost history

· Repair trend analysis specific to each vehicle and where necessary, take necessary remedial actions for consistent performance issues with drivers

· Oversight over the fuel management aspects for the fleet including:

· Monitoring the float consumption for each vehicle against distance covered, terrain, vehicle type and age

· Developing and analyzing the fuel consumption trend reports and instituting necessary remedial measures

· Ensuring that fuel top ups for the cards are consistently done latest the 25th day of every month

· Thorough, documented review of the fuel analysis reports including audit support

· Develop, implement and periodically improve the fleet administration standards and policies for vehicle operation in EGPAF Kenya

Driver Supervision

· Serves as the performance leader for EGPAF’s pool of over 20 drivers including goal setting, regular feedbacks on performance and the annual appraisal process

· Build the capacity of the drivers in their various roles through on the job training and as necessary, curriculum based external trainings

· Plan, organize and manage the work of the driving staff to ensure that the work is accomplished in a manner consistent with organizational requirements of efficiency and safety

· Make and advise recommendations to Human Resources Department on training, annual leave or off-days, scheduling, reprimanding, hiring, and termination of recalcitrant drivers

· Develop, maintain and ensure adherence to disciplinary procedures and drivers’ orientation program

· Ensures that all drivers adhere strictly to the laid out vehicle safety & security procedures

· Compliance

· Ensure that waiver of liability forms are signed and filed in all instances where non-EGPAF staff are ferried in EGPAF vehicles

· Ensures that all EGPAF drivers are competent to handle vehicles including periodic independent assessment tests

· Esures that all EGPAF drivers are trained on NTSA’s highway code of conduct and other relevant driving best practices

· Routine surveillance of the automated fleet management system to identify violations of speed, operating hours, geo-fence limitations and to recommend appropriate remedial actions on offending drivers

· Thorough review of all vehicle mileage logs for accuracy, completeness and will escalate any relevant issues for management action

· Ensures compliance with all donor rules and regulations regarding branding of project vehicles

· Ensure vehicle pre-departure checklist is consistently filled out and periodically approved

· Ensures compliance with EGPAF policies and procedures regarding incident reporting for drivers

Other Responsibilities

· Liaise with EGPAF HQ and Regional departments as needed to enhance efficiency, effectiveness and compliance with EGPAF’s vehicle use policy

· Updates and disseminates knowledge by studying existing and new regulations, participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications and maintaining personal networks

· Ensure continuous innovations, adoption of best practices and regular reviews of fleet operations for optimal efficiency

· Recommend any additional fleet procedures/guidelines to the management

· Continually Analyze risk areas in fleet operations and recommend mitigating solutions

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in logistics/auto-industry/ or other transport related field

· 5+ years’ logistics or general transportation experience in a busy fleet setting

· 5+ years’ management or supervisory experience (preferably managing a pool of drivers)

· Strong fleet analytical skills required

· Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

· Uncompromising Integrity

· Complete and up-to-date knowledge of NTSA transportation regulations regarding to licensing, road safety, et cetera.

· Must have a working knowledge of computers and Intermediate to advanced level Microsoft Excel with a manifest readiness to learn EGPAF specific fleet management software quickly

· Ability to develop and maintain an accurate record-keeping system relating to fleet management and general transportation

· Prioritization: Understanding of what is the single most important task at any given moment. Ability to think on one’s feet and make decisions quickly

· Listening skills: Willing to listen to drivers, EGPAF staff, management, HQ counterparts and a host of other external stakeholders

· Handle emergencies: Ability to stay calm and take optimum decisions quickly

· Differentiate driver issues, decipher problems versus complaints and proffer relevant solutions

· Effective communication, which is the ability to speak professionally and remain calm under intense pressure

· Willingness to travel (at least 30%)

CLOSING DATE – 25 May 2018

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal.









Drivers

LOCATION: Nairobi; Homa Bay; Kisumu; Kakamega

Job Summary

Overall support on all logistical matters.

Key Responsibilities

· Provide support to office and field staffs whenever necessary towards accomplishment of the foundation’s goals / objectives

· Provide transport services to all foundation employees to and from approved destinations.

· Ensure that the vehicle assigned is driven at a reasonable speed and well equipped with required tools like first Aid boxes, Jack, tool box, fire extinguisher, hazards etc.

· That foundation vehicle are checked for Oil level, Water level tire pressure every morning before they are

· Driven

· That foundation vehicle are serviced only at recognized garages

· Those foundation vehicles are driven with cautious for the safety of workers.

· To make sure that all foundation vehicles have valid Documents as required by the law

· Work closely with line manager to make sure that vehicles are available to field officers

· To make sure that foundation vehicles are always clean, well serviced, and has valid insurance

· Transporting foundations property, material from one place to another after authorization.

· Ensure that foundation’s transport policy is adhered to at all times

Requirements

· At least a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, Knowledge of simple vehicle mechanics/maintenance

· Fluent in English and Kiswahili

· A clean and Valid driving Licence

· A current Certificate of good Conduct

· A current vision test report

· Five years’ experience

· Experience in working in a busy environment

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal.





Health Informatics Officer

LOCATION: Kakamega

Job Summary

Under the overall supervision of the M&E Specialist, Health Informatics officer will be responsible for EMR roll-out and implementation in the supported sites in support to quality HIV programming. He/she will support in implementation and maintenance of a robust knowledge management system in furtherance of EGPAF’s goals and objectives.

Key Responsibilities

· Support EMR maintenance, roll-out and implementation in EGPAF Kenya supported facilities.

· Support regular, complete, accurate, timely and quality monitoring reports from health facilities on all required indicators

· Implement quality assurance strategy to improve EMR data in all supported sites

· Support in implementation and maintenance of a robust EGPAF Kenya Knowledge Management System (EKMS).

· Coordinate capacity building session to EGPAF staff, MoH and other stakeholders on health informatics related activities including EMR and use of m-health solutions.

· Support in entry/import/export of data in/from EKMS, PEPFAR database (DATIM)and DHIS2

· Support in roll-out and implementation of m-health solution to facilitate real time data transmission and report sharing.

Qualifications

· At least a diploma in Computer Science, Statistics or Information Technology

· Over 3 years’ experience is similar or related position

· Required Skills And Experience

· Experience in EMR design, roll-out and implementation

· Experience in SQL database design and administration

· Knowledge of transactional databases (MySQL, SQL Server, SQLite) and database programming including stored procedures, triggers and functions required

· Familiarity with MOH EMR standards and knowledge of Open MRS

· Proficient in statistical analysis packages (SPSS/STATA/R etc)

· Experience with managing and coordinating teams

· Ability to build and manage strong working relationships among diverse stakeholders

· Ability to work effectively in a busy, high pressure team environment

· Ability to prioritize workload and demonstrate outcomes on strict deadlines

· Commendable knowledge & skill in monitoring & evaluation activities

· Strong oral and written communications skills

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal.





Senior Finance Officer

Job Summary

To establish and maintain accounting and management procedures for EGPAF, ensure compliance with all regulatory (donor, statutory & regulatory) and to develop capacity in the Nairobi & various sub-offices to carry out an exemplary accounting functions. Also strive to ensure efficient and accountable use of donor funds across the Kenya program.

Responsibilities

· Month and End-year process

· Ensure all end of the month accounting reports are submitted to HQ on time

· Ensure all sub-offices submit complete, accurate and timely month end closing reports

· Follow up and documentation on identified monthly compliance issues from HQ and between Nairobi & Sub-Offices

· Ensure quarterly visits t o sub-offices for compliance and support supervision

· Review all journal vouchers for correctness of codes and completeness of information in line with the underlying supporting information

· Managing the accounts payables/Receivables

· Manages the accounts payable by ensuring suppliers are paid within the agreed time and monthly reconciliation of supplier statements

· Manages staff advances issuance, liquidation and ageing in line with the foundation policies and procedures

· Responsible for ensuring that all hard copy vouchers are duly authorized before payment and filing

· Manages a systematic financial filing system that is sequential, complete and up to date at all times. Also responsible for ensuring all foundation finance vouchers are scanned and filed appropriately

· Responsible for ensuring that all the EGPAF –K identified monthly compliance issues regarding payables from HQ and between Nairobi & Sub-Offices are addressed in a timely manner

· Payroll Management

· In liaison with HR, ensures that all staff bio-data is correctly loaded in the payroll software

· Ensures that all staff timesheets are received on a monthly basis, are accurately recorded, duly authorized. Also responsible for training staff on proper timekeeping principles per USG regulations

· Ensures timely payment of staff salaries and remittance of payroll deductions within the prescribed timelines

· Ensures strict adherence to correctly computed statutory payments from payroll and maintains separate file for ease of statutory audits

· Ensures accurate payroll allocation spreadsheet is maintained and ensures correct posting of payroll journals to Quick Books

· Cash Management Process

· Manage the cash request process to ensure Kenya Office has adequate cash at all times for its operating expenses

· Manage and oversee the cash management process to ensure its safeguarding and proper distribution

· Monitor cash flows and conduct random cash counts at least once every month

· Maintain contact with EGPAF bankers and monitor all bank transactions to ensure that adequate balances are maintained

· Ensure competitive Forex rates for EGPAF’s dollar/shillings conversions

· Audit & Compliance Review Support

· Act as point of contact with external auditors, ensuring EGPAF’s full cooperation in the audit process

· Facilitate the HQ A-133 audit in a timely manner on sampling requests from the Controller

· Support EGPAF’s annual internal audit and Compliance Review functions and follow up of findings

· Ensure timely resolution of all identified findings in audits

· Staff Management & Supervision

· Ensure development, update and adherence to accounting policies and procedures at all office levels

· Assist in recruitment of finance staff and building of department’s staff capacity

· Conduct performance appraisals for finance staff and ensure relevant and up to date job descriptions at all times

· Promote learning and development amongst finance staff through on-job trainings, mutually agreed upon professional development courses/tuition and coaching and generally motivate staff to improve performance

· Lead finance team by example in terms of work ethic, skills and knowledge development and integrity

Other Responsibilities

· Liaise with EGPAF HQ and Regional departments as needed to enhance efficiency, effectiveness and compliance

· Updates and disseminates knowledge by studying existing and new regulations, participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications and maintaining personal networks

· Ensure continuous innovations, adoption of best practices and regular reviews of finance and accounting operations for optimal efficiency

· Recommend any additional finance procedures/guidelines to the Country Director for approval and adoption

· Analyze risk areas in financial operations and recommend mitigating factors

Qualifications

· Bachelors degree in related field;

· CPA K or equivalent;

· A wide understanding and experience working with USG funded projects

· Minimum five years working in donor funded project accounting (preferably USG funded)

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

· Excellent communication skills

· Proficiency in MS Office

· Well developed interpersonal skills and experience developing staff by assessing development needs, coaching and delivering training

· Strategic thinking, able to work in team settings and to provide suitable leadership therein

· Cross-cultural competence as demonstrated by confidence and ability to make relevant presentations to diverse audiences

· IT Savvy, including accounting soft wares

· Willingness to travel (at least once a month

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal









Project HIV Integration Officer

LOCATION; Kakamega

Job Purpose

To support establishment and expansion of a robust HIV prevention, care and treatment program in supported sites for the Project that compliments provision of comprehensive quality integrated HIV prevention, HIV counselling and testing, care and treatment services within the Ministry of Health, Private and Faith Based Sector health facilities in the supported counties

Key Responsibilities

· Conduct site need assessments to inform budgeting for integrated HIV service delivery activities

· Develop integrated HIV facility interventions and work plans and oversee the implementation

· Build capacity for health care workers in identified gaps in integrated HIV programing

· Working with the Laboratory Program Officer, assist in establishing and supervising the lab-networks with networked facilities ensuring that samples are taken and leave the facility in a timely manner and that results get back to the health care worker and patients in the shortest time possible

· Assist the health facility management team (HMT) to develop and implement quality assurance programs for the each supported sites

· Facilitate the acquisition of Project supplies from County and engage the CHMTs when supplies are not available to ensure no stock outs

· Responsible for day to day visits to Project supported sites in supported counties to provide technical support in implementation of integrated HIV prevention, care and treatment services

· Conduct supportive supervision on quality assurance issues.

· Working with the RAL Officer, ensure that adherence and psychosocial support activities are undertaken at the supported sites and links with the other technical team to facilitate facility-community linkages

· Works closely with the supported sites in identifying training needs and links with the project leadership in planning and delivering trainings for facility staff, according to the training plan.

· Attends training session in new content areas and helps facilitate attendance of facility staff in training sessions.

· Develops and maintains close relationship between the facility Nursing Officer in Charge and other site staff to ensure all planned activities are carried out.

· Provides feedback to facilities and participates in supportive supervision to the sites

· Monitors on a regular basis the availability of supplies necessary to accomplish project objectives

· Working with the SI program officer, assists the Project in working with clinic staff in data collection and data management and reporting including utilization of such data for planning and decision-making.

· Helps to track and report on all project inputs, processes, outputs, outcomes and impact at supported sites to ensure that adequate progress is made towards set targets.

· Identifies obstacles to achievement of desired results early enough, identifies remedial actions and seeks support to overcome these obstacles

· Assist the DCOP in preparation of monthly and quarterly progress reports.

· Working closely with the QA/QI Program Officer, participate in site assessment, follow up on identified gaps and implementation of interventions including formation of Integrated Quality Improvement Teams (IQTs) and re-assessment of progress

· Liaise with the DCOP on HIV care and treatment issues, participating in forums where such issues are being discussed in the district and representing the DCOP when called upon to do so.

· Any other duties assigned.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s Degree in Clinical Medicine, Nursing, or equivalent

· Over 5 years of continuous HIV program implementation

· Experience in establishing and sustaining working relationships with the Government of Kenya Ministries of Health at county and sub-county level

· Significant and up to date knowledge of the current ART, PMTCT, TB/HIV, HTC guidelines, standards, tools and best practices

· Experience in HIV/AIDS care and treatment program implementation with demonstrated expertise in initiating care and treatment services in a public, faith based or private health facility; experience with decentralized ART model of care will be an added advantage

· Demonstrated experience in organizing and facilitating training in HIV /AIDS prevention, care and treatment areas.

· Knowledge of PEPFAR Program and NASCOP reporting requirements including familiarity with the data collection and reporting tools used by NASCOP

· Proficiency in computer

· Ability to work with limited supervision

· Excellent communication, interpersonal, report writing and analytical skills

· Dedicated team player with ability and experience to work in a multidisciplinary team

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal.





Program Assistant

Job Purpose:

To provide assistance to the Program Management team towards ensuring and facilitating program teams deliver donor deliverables in an efficient and effective manner. Reporting to the Program Manager the incumbent will ensure smooth flow of documentations, communications and logistics of program teams. Manage the calendar of the Program management teams and ensure an effective and sufficient link between the operations and the program teams with a similar goal to achieving program deliverables.

Responsibilities

· Administrative functions

· Support the project manager in coordination of communication at the county and sub-county level.

· Work with the various program offices towards ensuring organized filling system is achieved.

· Take lead in coordinating, preparing materials and linking with various operations departments to ensuring internal program meetings and workshops are a success.

· Organize for all donor/media/VIP missions and in liaison with Administration focal person, ensure that the visitor’s accommodation and meals are catered for.

· Attend all the PMT meetings, Program Coordination meetings and take minutes for the same. Follow up with various stakeholders on feedback and provide update to the program manager and other stakeholders on progress on addressing issues.

· Technical support to program teams

· In collaboration with the project team, support scheduling and running of planed meetings. Specifically provide logistical support to all the technical and team leads on all planned activities.

· Work with all the program teams to ensure their field travels are planned and well-coordinated.

· Working closely with the procurement team, support follow up of technical team procurement requests.

· Follow up with procurement and logistics teams on placing of program orders ensuring conferences, travel arrangements and staff accommodation are well planned and information provided to focal program teams.

· Follow up with program teams to have delivery notes signed and send back to procurement and logistics teams.

· Ensure timely and accurate submission of TARs and FERs by program teams to the finance department, follow up with finance to have funds released in time.

· Support finance teams on follow up of overdue accounting of TARs.

· Working closely with finance team to ensure that all relevant activity documents are submitted in time for participants’ allowances to be paid. finance

· Contribute to weekly planning schedules for the technical team and oversee the logistics.

· Support the technical team in reconciliation of activities including final reports.am to

· Maintaining technical knowledge by attending program workshops, looking at professional publications; establishing personal networks and participation in program activities

· Program documentations

· Developing and maintaining a filing system and database

· Compile and file on shared drives necessary program information and reports

· Other duties

· Work with finance teams in compiling month closure documentations and more especially follow up on program staff FERs and delivery notes.

· Take on duties for the administration focal person on days he/she is not in the office

· Take other relevant responsibilities as required by the supervisor.

Qualifications

· Diploma in a suitable field such as social science, finance and accounting, project management, or office management

· Proficient with Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint).

· Fluent in English & Kiswahili

Competencies

· Basic training as above

· Effective verbal and written communication, multitasking, organizational, and prioritization skills

· Proven computer skills including MS Office Suite

· Good interpersonal skills

· Ability to pay attention to detail

· High level of diplomacy, communication, interpersonal skills

· Flexibility to adapt to changing program requirements.

· Able to work innovatively to address programmatic challenges in a high pressure environment.

· Self-driven, able to work independently with minimal supervision

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal.





Grants Officer

LOCATION: Kakamega

Job Summary

The Grants Officer will be responsible for the grants management for a portfolio of grantees under the GUCs portfolio, as well as sub-contractors under the U.S. Government-funded project. With support from the Senior Grants & Contracts Officer, the Grants Officer will administer sub-agreements and sub-contracts from start-up to closeout as well as provide monitoring and support throughout the life of award to ensure compliance with Foundation, donor, and legal requirements as well as high performance in line with programmatic goals. The Grants & Contracts Officer will also ensure that all sub-recipients have a strong financial management system that ensures transparency and accountability of Foundation resources.

Key Responsibilities

Sub-Contractor Administration

· Participate in the evaluation of potential sub-recipients’ proposals and conduct the pre-award and risk assessments for all potential partners. Ensure adequate documentation of this process.

· Work closely with the relevant Partner Activity Managers and Technical Officer in developing sub-recipients/contractor annual operation plans and budget.

· Prepare outgoing sub awards and amendments, as needed, for review in accordance with the Signature Authority Policy

· After projects are completed, closeout grants in accordance with applicable policies and procedures.

· Monitoring and Support of Sub-recipients / Sub-Contractors

· Ensure compliance with financial and administrative requirements, regulations, and policies of the Foundation and our donors.

· Provide ongoing support to sub-recipients/contractors to improve their administrative performance, build their operational capacity, and reduce the risk to the project and the Foundation.

· Provide assistance to the sub-recipients/contractors in understanding the terms and conditions of the award and facilitate or provide any necessary training/mentoring.

· Conduct site visits and prepare reports for approval of the Senior Grants & Contracts Officer. Report all compliance findings to the Senior Grants & Contracts Officer and assist in the development of possible solutions. Appropriately document follow-up and ensure timely corrective action.

· Work closely with the Senior Grants & Contracts Officer and Activity Manager to develop annual monitoring and support plans for assigned sub-recipients, in accordance with Foundation policy, and ensure the monitoring and support tracker is kept up to date.

· Document evidence of monitoring and support and any compliance findings in both the award file and CGIS.

Budgeting and Financial Reviews

· Review monthly financial reports and cash requests and monitor actual expenditures against budgets/ceilings, documenting material variances and working closely with the partners to minimize deviations from planned spending.

· Ensure that all the expenditures reported by sub-recipients/contractors meet the allowability criteria prior to being charged to the award; document, disseminate and follow up on disallowed expenses.

· Monitor deadlines and ensure final deliverables from grantees conform to the Foundation’s requirements. Work with the Sub-recipients/contractors to build their capacity to prepare and submit accurate financial reports by 5th of every month.

· Provide ongoing assistance in reviewing sub recipients/contractors financial and accounting policies and procedures and also their internal control system.

· Provide relevant financial information for decision making to the sub-recipients/contractors and technical teams in order to facilitate proper program implementation.

· Ensure the cash disbursement tracking schedule is updated and circulated in a timely manner, liaising with HQ to minimize delays to partner funds disbursement

Other Responsibilities

· CGIS is the Foundation’s global Contracts & Grants Information System. Contracts & Grants Officer will maintain accurate, complete, and up-to-date information in CGIS on all assigned awards. This will include documents from pre-award to closeout and evidence of monitoring and support. Will also ensure any paper files are complete and up to date.

· Maintain excellent working relationships with local coworkers, colleagues in other Foundation offices, and partners.

· Other relevant duties as assigned from time to time

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business Management or other related field required.

· CPA (K)

· Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in USAID, CDC, or other U.S. Government-funded grants administration.

· Experience with USAID Contracts will be a strong added advantage

· Knowledge of Federal compliance rules, regulations and standards associated with USG funds and non-profit accounting a plus.

· Proficient computer/software skills, including a command of MS Word and Excel. Experience with Quickbooks a plus.

· Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work with others in a global team environment.

· Excellent organizational skills, ability to work independently, assess priorities, and manage a variety of activities with attention to detail.

· Excellent communication skills. Ability to edit and write clearly and concisely in business environment.

· Ability to travel up to 30% of the time

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal.





Laboratory Lead

LOCATION: Kakamega

Job Purpose

The laboratory lead will assist with the planning and implementation of laboratory activities required for HSDSA supported HIV/AIDS prevention, care and treatment programs, including baseline laboratory assessments and laboratory capacity development. He / She will ensure accurate, quality and timely tests for all diagnoses, related to clients care are concerned to ensure HIV testing services, TB screening and diagnostics, and treatment monitoring PMTCT, TBHIV and CCC patients / clients at all HSDSA supported sites. He will work closely with the DCOP and procurement department to generate specifications, forecasting and quantification of laboratory equipment’s and commodities, and to ensure a service contracts for laboratory equipment’s are available their schedule is adhered to.

Responsibilities

· Work closely with the CHMT to support Coordination of laboratory activities within the supported region and sites, including coordinating CHMT support for the sub counties.

· Will be the lead for the Laboratory program as well as the one responsible for the results of this project area.

· Responsible for the coordinating the development of weekly, monthly and quarterly work plans and review the Project officer’s budgets and requisitions for technical soundness for the laboratory section.

· Coordinate Identification of training needs and support implementation of relevant training modules targeting medical staff and other Laboratory service providers.

· To provide technical assistance to facility-level laboratory personnel, including regular and systematic observation of laboratory testing procedures, and ongoing bench-level supportive supervision and instruction

· To provide technical assistance to facility-level laboratory managers, including: establishing routine workflow; developing/refining SOPs, job aids, log books, and referral forms as needed; planning of laboratory activities to improve test performance and decrease turnaround time; and developing and implementing an equipment maintenance program

· To help implement and monitor efficient documentation of laboratory results at the sites, as well as effective linkages between laboratory and clinical services

· To supervise laboratory reagent and consumable purchase and distribution

· To supervise equipment purchase, installation and maintenance

· To provide technical assistance in quality assurance, logistics, access and uptake management of rapid HIV tests, haematology, bacteriology, clinical chemistry tests, VL assay and Early infant diagnosis

· To organize, supervise, optimize and manage the various laboratory network

· To develop SOPs for major equipment and procedures or assays

· To prepare reports on progress of each site on project implementation activities

· To assist in the implementation of quality management/quality assurance activities and laboratory accreditation for supported laboratories

Qualifications

· Minimum of a BSc degree in Biomedical Science / Medical Laboratory Science,

· Additional relevant professional qualification in medical microbiology, biomedical science, or related pathology discipline.

· At least seven (7) years extensive experience working in Public Health Laboratory service delivery in Kenya

· Minimum 5 years’ experience working in HIV/AIDS and TB surveillance, prevention, care and treatment laboratory services.

· Good knowledge of health care delivery systems and structures, including national and county level services in Kenya.

· Familiarity with and experience in implementing local and national commodity management and logistics systems.

· Experience in HIV programs targeting children/ adolescents is an added advantage

· Ability to conduct HIV/AIDS related trainings; specifically in HIV Testing services and quality assurance

· Demonstrated understanding of current national policies, strategies and guidelines for HIV testing and treatment monitoring for children, adolescents, pregnant mothers and adults and the relevant recording and reporting tools .

· Demonstrated experience in test kits logistics management in the MOH system

· Proven track record of implementing programs requiring participation of government and other stakeholders

· Strong interpersonal skills; ability to build partnerships and consensus, within teams and with other stakeholder

· Good interpersonal, organizational, computer and written / verbal communication

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal





ICT Assistant

LOCATION; Kakamega

Job Summary

Working with the Senior ICT Officer and ICT staff in other field offices to provide effective IT systems, ensure implementation of IT standards and policies, and provide technology support and solutions to meet the needs of the organization. The ICT Assistant will support the overall technology infrastructure for the KAKAMEGA Office including planning, implementation and SUPPORT of the software applications and hardware infrastructure that run operations. The ICT Assistant will be involved in systems administration including: general computer support; upgrades; software installations; license management; server maintenance support; deployment of equipment;; end user support.

Key Responsibilities

· Provide software and system troubleshooting and support.

· Install, maintain, troubleshoot, and update operating systems and user applications.

· Proactively schedule software upgrades and patching.

· Ensure that, all software on EGPAF equipment is licensed and keep record of licenses.

· Track license and support contracts to include notification of renewal timeframe to ICT management.

· Monitor network to ensure network functionality and availability to all system users.

· Install, maintain, troubleshoot, and repair cabled, wireless and other network infrastructure.

· Support existing/new server/s and administer access rights for all users in the Homabay office.

· Maintain local and server based anti-virus software.

· Inform and train users and management in how to adhere to EGPAF global and local security ICT policies.

· Ensure computer is set up prior to new hire start date and any related moves.

· Handle the relocation of computer equipment because of office or personnel changes.

· Setup new user accounts and email accounts

· Troubleshoot, and repair user accounts and email accounts, assist in resetting passwords.

· Participation in research and recommendation of improved infrastructure processes and technologies to include growth planning.

· Work service providers to schedule repairs and maintenance.

· Work with ISP and other outside service providers to ensure dependable operations.

· Train new and current employees on computer software and ICT systems.

· Maintaining documentation of processes, procedures, and troubleshooting guides.

· Monitor and report ICT expenses.

Requirements

· Minimum 3 years of relevant experience within the ICT technical field

· Effective written and oral communication with ability to produce reports and present solutions

· Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities

· Fluency in English (written and spoken)

· Advanced Diploma or higher within information technologies, or substantial working experience within relevant fields and have obtained and maintained relevant certificates

· Professional knowledge of network technologies and Windows clients

· Experience in handling servers and related access management control

· Ability to work independently to troubleshoot, perform root cause analysis, identify and isolate technical issues

· Willing to take ownership of issue analysis and resolution efforts and commit to ‘doing what it takes’ to resolve technical issues regardless of the effort or timeframe required.

· Ability to work and cooperate well with people

· Working in a structured manner

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal.





Data Manager

LOCATION: Kakamega

Job Purpose

Under the overall supervision of the M&E Specialist, will be responsible for management of project data, on-going analysis of aggregate and patient level data, and support the timely reporting for contractual and ad hoc reports to programs staff, donor and other stakeholders. The Data Manager will support in establishment, expansion, implementation and maintenance of a robust project database in furtherance of EGPAF’s goals and objectives.

Responsibilities

· Support in establishment, expansion, implementation and maintenance of a robust project database

· Assist in the timely compilation, aggregation and generation of weekly, monthly and quarterly data reports to donors, EGPAF program staff, MoH and other stakeholders

· Work closely with quality improvement advisor to identify gaps in program implementation and spearhead design and implementation of quality improvement projects within EGPAF Kenya.

· Perform data quality audits coordinate data cleaning through M&E field teams and verify data accuracy of the data before submission of all data reports

· Support in entry of data EKMS, and PEPFAR database (DATIM) and confirming data concurrence with the MoH aggregate database (DHIS2)

· Assist in the preparation of data summary slides for presentations to donors, MoH and facilities

· Support expansion and maintenance of updated online project performance dashboards in EKMS.

· Support maintenance and expansion of EMR at supported sites and counties

Qualifications

· A masters’ degree or equivalent in statistics, computer/IT studies, epidemiology or mathematics

· At least 5 years relevant experience in similar/related position in a PEPFAR funded program.

· Proficiency in computer packages for generating and analysis reports. Experience in use of visual analytics tools is an added advantage

· Experience in working with MOH systems and HIV-related reports

· Strong Data management and analytical skills

· Database design, implementation and administration

· Strong SQL Data management skills

· Expert skill level in the use of health aggregate databases (MoH DHIS2 & DATIM)

· Proficient in statistical analysis packages (SPSS/STATA/R etc)

· Experience with managing and coordinating teams

· Ability to build and manage strong working relationships among diverse stakeholders

· Ability to work effectively in a busy, high pressure team environment

· Ability to prioritize workload and demonstrate outcomes on strict deadlines

· Commendable knowledge & skill in monitoring & evaluation activities

· Strong oral and written communications skills

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal.









Administrative Assistant

LOCATION: KAKAMEGA

Job Purpose

Under the supervision of the Program Manager, the Administrative Assistant will be responsible for providing professional administration and logistical support to the Project.

Key Responsibilities

· Work in close collaboration and cooperation with the other project staff to deliver on all the office administrative needs e.g. supplies

· Responsible for the day-to-day logistics of program trainings/workshops, management/tracking of the Field office program advances and monitoring/audit of sites/facilities suppliers and inventories.

· Front desk backstop in the absence of the receptionist

· Responsible for office hygiene – thorough cleaning, periodic fumigation, garbage collection contracts, office utilities, etc.

· Perform other work related duties and responsibilities as may be assigned

· Planning and scheduling meetings and appointments

· Record compile, transcribe and distribute minutes of meetings

· Coordinate the logistics for workshops, seminars and trainings

· Facilitate hotel bookings, transportation, logistics and other travel needs for field staff.

· Provide logistical and clerical support to the program staff as needed

· Organizing and maintaining files and records

Qualifications

· Relevant university degree is required from a reputable institution.

· Candidates should have a minimum of 3 years working experience in similar role.

· Excellent computer skills.

Personal Characteristics

· Objective and high in integrity

· Good analytical skills

· Team player

· Able to maintain confidentiality at all times

· Excellent communication skills (written & verbal

How to Apply