NGO Jobs in Kenya - Danish Refugee Council

Community Safety Facilitator



Danish Demining Group (DDG) is a unit within the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) specializing in Armed Violence Reduction (AVR) and Humanitarian Mine Action. DDG was established in 1998 and has been operational in the Horn of Africa since 1999. The focus of DDG’s work in the region is on AVR, including community-driven approaches to improving public security provision, conflict management and conflict analysis and sensitivity. Conflict analysis and GIS mapping is used to promote informed inclusive stakeholder dialogue with the view of collectively identifying and addressing conflict risks. DDG has a growing portfolio focused on promoting community sensitive border security and management in the borderland areas in eastern and western Africa.

About The Job

The CS facilitator will play key roles in implementing the Community Safety project in Kalobeyei. Community safety Facilitator will work directly with Refugee community in Kalobeyei Settlement and host community living around Kalobeyei and local authorities to strengthen their capacity to improve safety at the community level. This includes, but is not limited to, facilitating community dialogue on conflict, provide training on conflict management and support the strengthening of community – formal security provider relationships.

Responsibilities

· Act as primary link between the assigned target communities and DRC/DDG;

· Responsible for assisting Local authorities in target areas with selecting target communities in accordance with DRC / DDG selection criteria and process;

· Liaise with community leaders and local government authorities about the safety in the assigned target communities (i.e. community entry);

· Facilitate dialogue and other activities aimed at reducing armed violence and including activities to strengthen local conflict management capacity and to promote better collaboration between local communities and formal security providers

· Ensure good cooperation with partners and other organisations working in the project target areas;

· Ensure excellent collaboration with DRC/DDG staff and partners from other target areas irrespective of their tribal identity;

· Compile the required monitoring forms and reports using the prescribed DDG formats and submit reports to the Project Coordinator Weekly and on Monthly basis.

· Provide inputs and participate in the development of community Safety Concept;

· Ensure that all tasks allocated by the DRC Kakuma Area Manager and DDG project Coordinator or their delegates are executed promptly, efficiently and in accordance with DDG operational guidelines;

· Take good care of all assigned equipment including communication equipment;

· Ensure that there are receipts for all expenses and compile all receipts according to DRC/DDG financial guidelines by the end of each week financial reporting period and submit to the Kakuma DRC Finance officer.

· Fully adhere to DRC/DDG procedures for security, financial management, logistics, human resources and administration;

DRC Core Competencies

In this position, you are expected to demonstrate DRC’ five core competencies:

· Striving for excellence: You focus on reaching results while ensuring an efficient process.

· Collaborating: You involve relevant parties and encourage feedback.

· Taking the lead: You take ownership and initiative while aiming for innovation.

· Communicating: You listen and speak effectively and honestly.

· Demonstrating integrity: You act in line with our vision and values

Qualifications

· A university degree/Diploma or equivalent work experience, preferably in peace studies, political science or related field;

· Exceptional understanding of local dynamics that lead to armed violence (ideally in arid and semi-arid parts of Kenya);

· Open-minded and committed to finding non-violent ways to mitigate conflict and promote inter-communal peace and collaboration;

· Cultural and gender sensitivity;

· A team player: able to demonstrate a constructive, cooperative and problem-solving approach;

· Experience with community peace and/or development work.

· Experience of working in insecure environments;

· Fluency in Ngaturkana,

· Strong ability to communicate constructively to various different groups of people including; community (elders, women, men, spiritual leaders etc.), warriors, Security providers (KPRs, Police, APs), Government officials (chiefs, DOs, DCs) etc.;

Reporting Arrangements

· Line manager:DDG Project Coordinator

· Other key relationships: Internal: DRC Kakuma Protection Team leader, DRC Kakuma Area Manager, DRC Kakuma Finance and Admin officer.

· External: Local communities, local government officials, other INGOs, LNGOs and CBOs.

How to Apply





Finance and Administration Assistant

About the job

Responsible for providing financial services in order to ensure effective and efficient operations and carry out all bank and cash transactions and booking of expenses for the field office.

Main Responsibilities

· In collaboration with the Program and support team, contribute in developing appropriate project planning and implementation mechanisms.

· Process all payments for suppliers/contractors in a timely manner as provided in approved budget

· Ensure that proper authorization is obtained before making any payment.

· Assess accuracy and completeness of documentation and conformity with reporting and procurement handbook.

· Ensure that all vouchers are properly coded (project no., and budget line

· Assist in maintaining, control and reconciliation of cash and bank balances on a daily basis

· Assist with the monthly, quarterly and annual DRC and donor reports preparation;

· Supporting BORESHA Consortium to adequately prepare for both internal and external audits;

· Ensure copies of project files and related documents are submitted to the DRC Country office, Nairobi for back up storage in both hard and soft copies.

· Inform the field Finance and Admin Officer and the SPC of all financial issues which can affect the execution of the project;

· Reconcile the accounts receivables/advances and issue receipts for all the funds received;

· Ensure compliance and enforcement of DRC internal policies, donor’s regulations and budget restrictions on the project. Ensure all monthly bills such as security and utilities are paid in a timely manner

· Function as the Admin and Finance Officer in an acting capacity when the Officer –in charge is out of duty station

· Any other task as assigned by the Supervisor or management team.

· Prepare and submit staff details including Timesheets to Human Resources Officer for verification and computations;

· Manage asset transfer in the field;

· Asset tagging and update of the inventory list.

· Responsible for HR and Administration functions of the BORESHA Consortium field office in Mandera;

· Responsible for the storage and restocking of office consumables (Stationery and Kitchen etc.) for field offices;

· Advice and support the SPC or the designate on all administration and premises-related matters within the office;

· Coordinate and forward to the Kenya Country Travel and Admin Officer and Admin and Finance Officer (Mandera) on all travel requirements local and international and help in procurement of travel tickets;

· Monitor all service contracts (compound, internet etc.) and forward renewal contract needs to the SPC and Admin and Finance Officer in Mandera. Ensure related contract payments are done before expiry of contract period;

· Support the SPC in supervision of Office Attendants, cooks, cleaners and similar staff;

· Responsible for update of all e files in the back-up hard drive on a weekly basis;

· Responsible for timely scanning of all vouchers and timely submission to the Nairobi office for further action by PMU, Nairobi office;

· Support the field Finance and Admin Officer in the creation of standard Contracts for Works, Goods and Services in line with DRC regulations;

Qualifications

· Degree in Accounting and Finance and CPA Section II qualification

· Minimum 2 years of relevant experience in the field of finance

· Proven ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines

· Comprehensive knowledge of accounting principles

· Fully proficient in Excel and excellent working knowledge with worksheets together with experience in the use of accounting and financial management software

· Previous experience working for NGO will be an added advantage

DRC core competencies

