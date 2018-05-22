NGO Jobs in Kenya - CESVI

Cooperezione E Svilluppo (CESVI)

Job Vacancy: Head of Program – Kenya and Somalia

Requirements

Minimum Master’s degree in development or equivalent work experience in a similar role.

At least 5 years of proven experience in management of projects and/or programs.

Experience with writing and managing institutional donors projects (i.e., ECHO, EU, USAID, DFID, etc.).

Proven tracks of success in project identification and in drafting proposal with special focus on both emergency response and development.

Previous experience in Somalia.

Job Vacancy: Regional Administrator – Kenya and Somalia

Requirements

Minimum Master’s degree in development, NGO management ¡n economic and logistic or equivalent work experience.

Experience with administrative management of institutional donors projects (i.e., ECHO, EU, USAID, DFID, etc.).

Demonstrable financial and budget management experience, including the ability to train and mentor staff on project financial and logistics management.

Knowledge of Somalia and Italian language.









Job Vacancy: Emergency Administrator – Kenya and Somalia

Requirements

Minimum Master’s degree in a relevant field such as International Relations or Development.

At least 5 years’ experience working with INGOs.

At least 3 years in the management and coordination of complex emergency interventions.

Previous experience ¡n the management of OCHA and DFID funded projects is desirable.

Knowledge of Somalia and Italian language.

Previous experience working in remote control management.

How to Apply

Apply to recruitment.nairobi@cesvioverseas.org before Wednesday 23rd May, 2018.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.