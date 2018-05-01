NGO Jobs in Kenya - APHRC

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an international non-profit, non-governmental organization that carries out high quality, policy-relevant research on population, health and education issues facing sub- Saharan Africa.

Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action to improve the lives of all Africans.

APHRC seeks to recruit APHRC seeks to recruit 10 Transcribers for a period of approximately two weeks.

Key Responsibilities

Transcription and translation of qualitative interviews.

Qualifications and Experience

· Diploma in a social science discipline;

· Previous experience in transcription and translation;

· Basic knowledge in computers specifically Microsoft Word,

· Typing speed of 60WPM and above.

· Can work under tight deadlines without supervision.

· Is self-disciplined to submit self-edited high quality work

· Good listening skills.

· Understands Kiswahili and English and is conversant with different accents

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application letter and CV with contracts of three referees via email to cvs@flexi-personnel.com by close of business May 23, 2018.

Indicate on the email subject “Transcriber”









APHRC seeks to recruit a Knowledge Management Assistant , on a short term basis, to work in its Education and Youth Empowerment Unit.

The primary role of the assistant will be to collect materials for a background paper on Alternative Education and Return Pathways for Out-of-School Youth in sub-Saharan Africa.

The materials will be used as sources of literature and data.

Responsibilities

· Conduct a detailed and wide-ranging current literature search using pre-determined search words (using EndNote reference manager for citation, identifying suitable articles and online datasets, downloading abstracts and reviewing them for suitability, integrating them into the bibliography)

· Identify databases with most current sub-Saharan Africa data on out-of-school youth with a focus on age and sex distribution, education attainment, geographical spread, among other attributes

· Support in developing materials (e.g. letters and protocols) for the case study as may be requested by the study team – focused on alternative education and return pathways to formal education system

· Archive all materials accessed during the search process

· Generate a brief report on how the literature and databases search was conducted

Skills, qualifications and experience

· First degree in Information Science or Library Science or any relevant field

· At least one year of post-graduation experience

· Experience in gathering academic research materials

· Analytical thinking and decisiveness

· Proven strong IT skills

· Experience with knowledge management systems, processes and procedures

· Demonstrated excellent written and oral communication skills and the ability to clearly and accurately convey information

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to apply and include: letter of application and CV with contact details of three referees

through our email address cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

The subject of the email should be ‘Knowledge Management Assistant’.

Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

NB: Applications will be considered until the position is filled.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.