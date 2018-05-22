NGILU gives CHURCHILL 20 Million to organize a shitty event in Kitui as KAMBAs die of hunger and eat dogs (EVIDENCE)

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 -Popular comedian, Churchill, has joined the cartels who are mercilessly squandering County funds.





He convinced Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu to give him Sh 20 million to organize a shitty rugby tournament in Kitui County next month.





The tournament dubbed, Kitui Rugby Sevens, is one way of Churchill squandering County funds as his fellow Kambas in Kitui die of hunger and others are forced to eat dogs.





Here’s the budget that Churchill presented to Ngilu and he…



