New twist in case where KTN’s LOUS OTIENO is accused of strangling CAREEN CHEPCHUMA to death, this is now serious.

, , , , , 05:46

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - A court has ordered fresh investigations into the death of Careen Chepchumba, the late girlfriend to former KTN anchor, Louis Otieno.

Careen died under mysterious circumstances at her apartment and Louis is one of the key suspects.


In a judgement delivered on Tuesday by former Kibera Senior Resident Magistrate, Charles Ondieki, he concluded that Careen’s death was not by suicide.

He agreed with the State pathologist’s conclusion that the lady was strangled.

The ailing Loius Otieno will face a team of new investigators after it was found out that the nail clippings of the person who strangled Careen to death were of…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh6,000 from just a sh300 stake here

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - As we count down to the highly anticipated Russia 2018 World Cup action, there are several leagues yet to end f...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno