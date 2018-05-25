Nairobi Women’s Hospital is shabby facility! See how they killed this man from Muranga

Friday May 25, 2018 - Nairobi Women’s Hospital is emerging to be one of the worst hospitals in the country going by what they did to a 71 -year old man from Kandara, Muranga County.





According to his wife, Jennifer Wanjiku, (in photo) her husband, Philip Muraya, fractured his hand and skull in a motorcycle accident on February 24 , then doctors operated on his hand and ignored his head, and when he died, she was slapped with a Sh1.4 million bill.





Now she cannot bury her husband until she clears that bill.





Jennifer said when she took her husband to hospital, doctors agreed to perform a brain surgery because he had an injury in his brain.





“When we visited him the next day, we discovered doctors had only replaced the dressing on his fractured arm but ignored the head injury indicated on his CT scan report,” said one of Gacheru’s son identified Amos .





"They made no mention of the head injury and instead said my dad needed to be put on a life support machine,” Amos said.





Shortly after he was put on a machine, Mr Gacheru died and the family was slapped with a bill of Sh 1.4 million – They feel that the bill was exaggerated in the first place because they did not operate Mr Gacheru.





The hospital has now refused to release his body claiming that they must be paid the full amount.





Mrs Gacheru is asking the Government to help her so that she can bury her husband.



