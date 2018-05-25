Nairobi Speaker, BEATRICE ELACHI, now advises Jubilee MCAs on what do with regard to MIGUNA’s nomination

Friday May 25, 2018 - Nairobi County Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, has urged Members of the Nairobi County Assembly, especially those in Jubilee, to unite ahead of the vetting and approval of self-styled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, as the Deputy Governor for Nairobi.





Speaking yesterday, Elachi expressed fears that the County is on the verge of collapse due to divisions and differences that came about as a result of Miguna Miguna’s nomination by Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.





She advised the leaders in the County to unite and speak in one voice whether they want Miguna as their deputy or not for the sake of the city.





“There is need for leaders in Jubilee Party to come together and speak with one voice on how they want Nairobi to be managed. This wrangling won’t help anyone; instead, it will tear the city apart,” Elachi explained.





Already, Jubilee MCAs have vowed to reject Miguna’s nomination as Deputy Governor.



