My wife and all my ‘mipango ya kando’ are KIKUYUs! IKE SONKO says amid speculation that he loathes the KIKUYU

Saturday May 5, 2018

- Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has said that he doesn’t hate members of the Kikuyu community as portrayed by some sections of the media.





Speaking on Friday , Sonko reiterated that he does not hate Kikuyus because all his "side dishes" are from that tribe.





“People say Sonko hates Kikuyu, it's untrue.”





“I have nominated over 10 Kikuyu MCAs, my wife is a Kikuyu, all my side dishes and in laws are Kikuyu.”





“Even the…



