My husband doesn’t have S3X with me and this is what I found in his phone, ‘Nimefika mwisho sasa ’ - EUNICE tells it all.

Thursday, May 19, 2018 - A married Kenyan lady whose s3x life is dead has narrated how she is going through hell and what she recently found out in her husband’s phone after he left it in the bedroom.





According to this lady, her husband is no longer interested in her ‘Nunu’.





When he comes home from work, he takes a shower and then heads to the bedroom with his phone.





She has been wondering what he has been doing with the phone in the bedroom and she finally got the answer.





Hizi ndoa zina…



