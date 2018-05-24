MURKOMEN attacks JEFF KOINANGE for inviting RUTO’s haters on Citizen TV - The hustler might go home in 2022!!News, Politics 14:42
Thursday May 24, 2018 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has launched scathing attacks against Jeff Koinange for turning Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) into Deputy President William Ruto’s bashing show.
On Wednesday, Jeff invited former NGO chairperson, Orie Rogo Manduli, who publicly said Ruto will never be President of Kenya.
Following her remark, Murkomen, a close confidante of Ruto, accused Jeff of inviting guests who attack Deputy President every week since President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake with Raila Odinga.
“Never before have I seen a television show dedicated to attacking one man the way #JKLive is dedicated to attacking William Ruto every other week,” Murkomen said.
“As I have said before this is the main reason why my brother @KoinangeJeff brought her to the show. It’s not news. First JD for attending #JKLive is to attack DP,” Murkomen added.
Manduli, in a long interview with Jeff Koinange, said she will vote for Raila Odinga in 2022 rather than the “Jubilee thug”.
