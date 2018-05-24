MURKOMEN attacks JEFF KOINANGE for inviting RUTO’s haters on Citizen TV - The hustler might go home in 2022!!

Thursday May 24, 2018 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has launched scathing attacks against Jeff Koinange for turning Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) into Deputy President William Ruto’s bashing show.





On Wednesday , Jeff invited former NGO chairperson, Orie Rogo Manduli, who publicly said Ruto will never be President of Kenya.





Following her remark, Murkomen, a close confidante of Ruto, accused Jeff of inviting guests who attack Deputy President every week since President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake with Raila Odinga.





“Never before have I seen a television show dedicated to attacking one man the way #JKLive is dedicated to attacking William Ruto every other week,” Murkomen said.





“As I have said before this is the main reason why my brother @KoinangeJeff brought her to the show. It’s not news. First JD for attending #JKLive is to attack DP,” Murkomen added.





Manduli, in a long interview with Jeff Koinange, said she will vote for Raila Odinga in 2022 rather than the “Jubilee thug”.



