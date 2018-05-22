MP travels to Canada to bring MIGUNA MIGNA back to be SONKO’s Deputy - Vows to hammer some sense into him

09:47

Tuesday May 22, 2018 - Lurambi MP, Bishop Titus Khamala, has excited Kenyans after he declared that he is travelling to Canada to bring the controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna back to Kenya.

This is after he was nominated by Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, to be his Deputy.

Speaking on Tuesday, Khamala noted that he will look for Miguna everywhere in Toronto, Canada, and when he finds him, he will hammer some sense into him to accept Sonko’s job offer.

“I am going to look for Miguna Miguna myself. I want to put sense into Miguna-you are the Deputy Governor for Nairobi, you intended to be Governor and now come and take the job.”

“But I have to....

