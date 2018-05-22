More trouble for SONKO as KRA accuses his Wife of tax evasion, asked to pay over 30 Million.

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

- The wife of embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has been ordered by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to pay tax amounting to Sh 36 million.





According to Sonko, his wife received a letter from KRA, where she was accused of evading tax for years.





She was allegedly not paying tax for her businesses.





But Sonko claims this is political witchhunt.





His wife has been ordered to pay Sh 36 million by KRA.





Here’s a video of Sonko telling it all.



