Money moves - NTV’s Trend host, the S3XY AMINA ABDI, lands another plum job

Wednesday, May 09, 2018 - NTV’s Trend host, Amina Abdi Rabar, can’t stop winning.





The multi-talented media personality’s star has been shining bright after she took over the popular Friday Night show from Larry Madowo.





The mother of one, who is married to veteran DJ and CEO of Homeboyz Radio, John Rabar, has just landed another plum job.





Taking to social media, she announced that she is back on radio with Capital FM’s Maqbul where she will be co-hosting the morning show whose ratings have been dwindling.





‘This is still surreal to me!





When I got the call from @radiobosslady to take on this show I thought it was a prank.”





“I honestly still can't believe I'm...



