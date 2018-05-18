Money moves! Ex-Citizen TV news anchor, TERRYANNE CHEBET, appointed CEO of top brand (PHOTOs)

Friday, May 18, 2018 - Seasoned business journalist, Terryanne Chebet, was sacked by Citizen TV a couple of years ago but she seems to have found her footing.





Speaking about her dismissal from the Royal Media Service owned TV, she said:





“We all knew there was going to be downsizing but you never think it’s going to be you. So you are never really ready and there is a lot of tears involved.





The sultry news anchor and mum of two has landed a new job as the CEO of Fanaka TV company - the first 24 hour Business Television Channel in Kenya.





She took to social media to share the good news.





“Business Television is my life. It is with humility and lots of enthusiasm that I am proud to accept my appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of Fanaka Television, the first 24 hour Business Television Channel in Kenya.





“We will cover business and the economy in a way that has never been done in Kenya. In this endeavour, we have embarked on a global benchmarking tour to set our standards to match the best of the best in business journalism.”





“Today my team conducted an extensive benchmarking tour of CNBC Africa and Forbes Africa Magazine here in Johannesburg.”





“We look forward to collaborating with sister Business Tv’s in Africa and beyond. Welcome to Fanaka Television where we are guided by our motto ‘Strictly Business’.





Chebet has had a career in the media spanning over 13 years having started off at KBC in 2004, then…



