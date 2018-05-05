MOI is not a personal property!! SAKAJA tells GIDEON MOI after he blocked RUTO from seeing the retired President

Saturday May 5, 2018

- Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has said retired President Daniel Arap Moi is not family property but a leader who served for more than 20 years as Kenya's President.





Speaking on Friday after KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi barred Deputy President William Ruto from meeting the former President at his Kabarak home on Thursday , Sakaja said Gideon should understand Moi is public property.





“Namwambia Gideon ya kwamba baraka ya Mzee sio kitu inapeanwa ovyo ovyo kama mandazi ... eti pea huyu na sio huyu ...eti fungulia huyu wala sio yule”





“(Gideon should know that…



