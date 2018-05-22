MISHI MBOKO drops a bomb and leaves RAILA in shock as she tells JOHO to dump him and be RUTO’s Deputy in 2022

Wednesday May 23, 2018 - Likoni MP, Mishi Mboko, has shocked NASA leader, Raila Odinga, after she called on Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho to ditch him and work with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 elections.





Mboko, who has been a staunch supporter of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, urged Joho to form an alliance with Ruto in order to become his Deputy in 2022.





She noted that the Coast region has for a long time been seen as an opposition stronghold but now should change going forward.





She further said that Joho portends qualities of one day becoming the President of Kenya, and that if he teams up with Ruto, he might occupy State House come 2032.





"We must know where Coast people are politically. And it is not secret, we know the most popular politician in the region. We want someone who can be accepted anywhere and that person is Joho," said Mishi.





"Ruto says he is a hustler, I know Joho is a hustler too, let them form hustlers' alliance and move Kenya forward," she said.



