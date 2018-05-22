Mimi sio SONKO, nitakufinya Makende - MOSES KURIA openly threatens NYAKUNDI! Tells him he will KILL HIM like…..

Sunday, May 22, 2018 - Foul mouthed Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has threatened to squeeze Cyprian Nyakundi’s b@lls.





The controversial MP told Nyakundi to be careful because he will not spare him like Sonko.





Kuria threatened Nyakundi on twitter using the Kikuyu language.





When translated, here is what Kuria posted





‘You small boy, I am not like Sonko. I will squeeze your b@lls until your mother feels the wails’ Kuria posted.





Nyakundi told him off but then his tweet generated a threat from Kuria that implied he had killed his enemies before.





He told Nyakundi that he could have referred him to his past tormentors but they ‘can’t tell any tale’.





Just…



