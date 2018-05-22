Military Mind! Watch Uganda President MUSEVENI lecture British Army staff at State House, Entebbe (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni maybe 78-years or thereabout (his exact age is debatable because he says his parents were illiterate) but his military mind is as sharp as ever.

This is after the long serving President met and delivered an opportunity lecture to military students and staff from the British Advanced Commanders Staff College, UK, who called on him at State House, Entebbe, on May 22.

Now you know why he has been involved in toppling two Presidents, as well as running the country for 30+ years.

Watch the video below.

