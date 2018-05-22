MIKE SONKO threatens to sue UHURU’s Govt for pulling out his 26 armed bodyguards! Names those who want to kill him

Thursday May 24, 2018 - Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has threatened to sue the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for withdrawing his security and leaving him exposed and vulnerable to assassins.





Speaking from his new office in Mua Hills in Machakos County, Sonko accused the Government of applying the law selectively by scaling down the number of his bodyguards from 26 to only 5.





This is even as he pointed fingers at Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, and Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, for plotting to kill him.





However, he vowed never to be distracted saying he will confront his killers without any fear or favour.





"My life was in danger, but when I reported to the police, my security was taken away. I am going to court to petition the Senate and the National Assembly. The law must be applied fairly, not selectively," Sonko said.



