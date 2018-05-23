MIGUNA MIGUNA will accept to be MIKE SONKO’s deputy to replace IGATHE - UHURU‘s man reveals

Wednesday May 23, 2018 - A vocal Jubilee Party strategist has said deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, will accept to be Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko’s deputy once he returns to the country.





Last week, Sonko shocked Nairobians when he nominated Miguna Miguna for the position of DG.





Miguna was deported to Canada in February for swearing in NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the People's President.





Though Miguna Miguna has said that he was not consulted, lawyer Ambrose Weda said the Osgoode trained lawyer may accept the position.





Weda said the post will give him a platform to deal with both the ruling Jubilee Party leadership and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who he has been attacking.





“The only reason why he will take it will be to get a good platform to hit back at Jubilee and Raila, people whom he considers his assailants and whom he has accused of colluding to harm him,'' Weda said.





However, Weda noted that nothing developmental should be expected should Miguna's nomination sail through since he has clearly demonstrated his unwillingness to work under Sonko.



