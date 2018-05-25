MIGUNA MIGUNA attacks Citizen TV’s JEFF KOINANGE badly! You are glorifying tyranny and dictatorship

Monday May 25, 2018 - Self Proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has lashed out at Citizen TV presenter, Jeff Koinange, for claiming that he is not a Kenyan citizen.





According to Jeff, Miguna fled the country in 1990s and he relinquished his Kenyan citizenship and acquired his Canada citizenship.





But in a tweet on Friday , Miguna maintained that he is a Kenyan citizen and accused Koinange of being used by dictators to pacify their leadership.





“Professionals are self-governing and must operate independently of the state in order to protect the public interest. However, those like Jeff Koinange have ceased being independent and shamelessly panders to and glorifies tyranny," Miguna said.





Miguna blamed Koinange and his ilk of spearheading the worsening democratic conditions in the country, accusing him of upholding impunity and daring him to go a step further and prove the claim.





"You are the kind of people that have contributed to worsening our democracy by helping perpetuate the culture of impunity. I now need you to publish credible evidence that I lost my citizenship in the 80's," he added.



