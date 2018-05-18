MIGUNA MIGUNA abuses RAILA ODINGA again after he was booed in Oxford - NASA goons should teach him a lesson

Friday May 18, 2018 - Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has again renewed his attacks against National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, who he had earlier termed as a ‘sellout’ for agreeing to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Though he has been severally warned by ODM generals against abusing the ODM party supremo, Miguna, with his usual bravado, has continued with lethal attacks against Raila.





On Thursday evening, Miguna said his revolution is on course and urged NRM supporters to continue staying the course.





He said in a revolution, it is not numbers that matters but discipline, courage, focus and persistence.





He thanked Kenyans living in London for heckling Raila Odinga when he was addressing a forum at Oxford University in UK on Thursday .





“In a revolution, it is not the numbers that matter. What matters above all else are: DISCIPLINE, COURAGE, FOCUS and PERSISTENCE.”





“Thank you, the #NRMKe UK Team. You forced Mr. Hand Chequer, the Fake Bridges Salesman to exit via the back-door at the @OxfordUnion today! Viva!,” Miguna said.





He then shared photos of Raila addressing an empty hall in Oxford and…



