Microfinance Jobs in Kenya - KMA Sacco

The Kenya Medical Association Sacco Ltd (KMA Sacco) is a medium sized and rapidly growing financial institution for doctors in Kenya.





Our mission is to proactively mobilize savings and provide Innovative products, services and solutions to encourage and facilitate investment in the healthcare sector.

To keep pace with our recent growth, the Sacco is looking for a suitable candidate to fill the following position:

Internal Audit Manager

Job Responsibilities

· Perform independent, objective operational/financial quality assurance and auditing designed to add value and improve Sacco’s operations;

· Leading the Sacco’s Internal Audit function, performing professional internal audit work as a key component of the corporate governance structure;

· Develop and direct a comprehensive audit program including performance, financial, and compliance audit of all activities and projects within the Sacco and related entities.

· Provide direction to the Sacco’s Board and management on all audit matters;

· Provide direction and lead when necessary in the development of the annual audit plan;

· Maintain organizational and professional ethical standards and work independently with extensive latitude for initiative and independent judgment;

· Review and advice on the entire Sacco’s risks management framework in consultation with the General Manager.

· Liaise with external auditors;

· Reporting on the Internal Audit findings to the board.

· Taking part in the planning, organizing, directing and monitoring of internal audit operations, including assisting in hiring, training and evaluating audit staff and taking corrective actions to address performance problems;

· Monitoring departmental budgets and development and documentation of departmental policies and procedures;

· Supervision of Internal Audit staff including reviewing work done;

· Communicating the results of audit via written reports and oral presentations to the Management and Board of Directors;

· Developing and maintaining productive client, staff, management, and Board relationships through individual contacts and group meetings.

· Pursuing professional development opportunities, including internal and external training and professional association memberships and share information gained with colleagues;

· Performing any other related work as assigned by the Management and/or the Board.

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements for the Internal Audit Manager Job

· Bachelor’s degree in B.Com or any other business related degree, with a minimum Second Upper degree class;

· Membership to professional bodies (ICPAK/IIA) a must.

· Full professional qualification: Certified Public Accountant (CPA K) and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and/or ACCA;

· Minimum of C+ in KCSE;

· MBA or CISA will be added advantage;

· At least 7 years audit experience;

· Results oriented and ability to meet strict deadlines;

· Good analytical and problem solving skills;

· High level of independence and integrity;

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;

· Possess exemplary report writing skills.









Credit Officer II

Job Purpose: Reporting to the Credit and Recoveries Manager or designee the Credit officer II shall be responsible for the efficient administration of the loan processing process and the generation of related management reports in accordance with the policies of KMA SACCO and in line with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Critical Accountabilities

Loan application processing

· Receive record and promptly appraise all loan application forms, and forward them to the assigned finance executive for checking.

· Thoroughly evaluate the credit worthiness of loan applicants applying the prescribed financial background checks.

· Accurately amortize loan applications and communicate repayment obligations to applicants.

· Accurately and promptly prepare loan appraisal/processing reports for review by the Credit Committee and the board.

· Handle assigned member enquiries related to loan management.

Loan performance monitoring

· Monitor and report regularly on the Loan disbursement Turnaround Time (TAT).

· Continuously monitor and accurately report the performance of assigned loan categories to ensure adherence to repayment agreements and promptly initiate debt recovery in the event of default.

Receipts posting & Member account Reconciliation

· Promptly and accurately post receipts to assigned member accounts.

· Accurately and promptly carry out reconciliation of payments in assigned member accounts.

Other duties

· Efficiently manage the Credit committee meetings (scheduling and agenda) and record minutes.

· Carry out Bank agency duties as assigned by the General Manager.

Carry out any other lawful duties as may be assigned by supervisors and the Credit committee from time to time.

Professional Educational Qualifications:

· Secondary Education Qualification of C+ (Plus) and above in KCSE.

· A business related degree from a recognized university.

· Diploma in co-operative management/Credit management / Banking / Business Administration or any other business related diploma from a reputable institution would be an added advantage.

· Computer literate and proficient.

· At least 2 years relevant working experience preferably in a financial institution.









ICT Officer I

Reporting to the General Manager, the ICT Officer I will be in charge of the ICT functions of the society and will implement all ICT strategies of the society and related entities.

He/ she will ensure that the society adopts with the latest ICT developments in its operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail:

· Supporting and troubleshooting core business applications;

· Customize, support and maintain Microsoft NAV applications;

· Analyze technical and functional specifications provided by business users;

· Importing and exporting data across a variety of databases and other applications;

· Drawing and scheduling preventive maintenance of ICT infrastructure;

· Developing training materials, operating and user manuals and training staff in assigned systems;

· Evaluating systems and ensuring adherence to established performance standards;

· Reviewing and evaluating feasibility studies and detailed specifications before implementation;

· Maintaining primary and disaster recovery data centers;

· Ensuring work and changes to the ICT infrastructure components are undertaken;

· Designing Local Area Network (LAN) and Wide Area Network (WAN);

· Compiling progress reports on the operations of ICT systems to management and board.

· Ensuring backup and disaster recovery systems are maintained.

· Any other duties assigned by the authorized officers.

Skills and Experience

· Strong understanding of Microsoft Dynamics NAV is critical

· Experience of working on full life cycle implementations of an ERP Solution.

· Strong understanding of data center infrastructure and virtualization

· Strong understanding of core Database Management Systems

· Strong understanding of modern networking technologies

· Ability to create high quality functional documentation and strong requirements gathering skills.

· Excellent communication and problem solving skills

Qualifications and Experience:

· At least five (5) years’ experience in the field of ICT preferably in a financial institution.

· Bachelor of Science degree in any of the following fields: computer science, Computer technology, informatics, computer science and technology, information systems, Business information technology (BBIT), Computer security and forensics or any other related degree from a reputable university.

· Microsoft certified systems engineer (MCSE) / Microsoft AX/NAV certified.

· Cisco certified network Administrator (CCNA) or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

· Membership of the Computer Society of Kenya.

Application Procedure

Qualified candidates should apply in confidence to the e-mail address below quoting current and expected salary by 2nd June 2018.

KMA Sacco Ltd is an equal opportunity employer.

Only e-mail applications shall be accepted.

The General Manager,

Kenya Medical Association Sacco Ltd,

P.O. Box 413 -00202

Nairobi