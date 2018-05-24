Meru guy wins SONU seat and goes back to his village on top of a SUV with a convoy like a mheshimiwa (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Photos, Politics 05:03
Thursday, May 24, 2018 - This Meru guy called Anthony Manyara went back to his village on top of a SUV like a mheshimiwa after he was elected as SONU leader, a position previously occupied by Babu Owino.
He was seen waving at trees and air as a small convoy followed him.
Look at these photos.
