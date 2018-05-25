Meet Kenya’s new KIM KARDASHIAN, she is leaving little to the imagination of MEN, Juicy goodies (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos 04:00
Friday, May 25, 2018 - There’s a new Kenyan Kim Kardashian in the city.
Her name is Kayline, a petite model cum socialite.
She has thousands of followers on Instagram, where she is too generous with her goodies.
She parades her yummy flesh to anyone interested to see.
This petite beauty has a hot body.
Look at these photos.