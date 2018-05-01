Massive Recruitment in Java House, Nairobi (28 Vacancies)

ICT

Internship



Location: Nairobi

Java House is looking for a young, organised and highly motivated individual to join as an ICT Intern.

Role:

To install, configure, manage and repair I.T and communication infrastructure

Key Responsibilities

· Installation of servers

· Maintenance of backend databases and applications

· User support on it issues

· Management of local domain structure, users, rights and privileges

· Management of international domain, web site, email, DNS, global address book, internet proxy and anti-spam mechanism

· Configuration and maintenance of internet services and wide area network

· Configuration and maintenance of local area networks

· Configuration and maintenance of PABX and telephones and liaising with service providers on the same

· Enterprise antivirus installation and management

· Addition and configuration of access card to pos software

· Menu addition and changing on pos software

· Cleaning and maintenance of physical computer hardware

· Production of reports as called upon by I.T manger

· Commissioning and maintenance of web/ wan services

Qualifications:

· Must have a degree in Computer Science / Bachelors in Technology/Diploma in Information Technology/ Diploma in Digital Electronics

· Computer certification like CCNA, MCSE, IMIS

· Possess knowledge in Open Source Software like Susse or Linux.

· Possess good troubleshooting and problem solving skills

· Demonstrate competency in any IT related support

· Possess good database management and administration skills

Driver

Location: Nairobi

From a single branch in Nairobi in 1999 to more than 50 branches in East Africa and around 1,800 staff today, Java House is on the move — and we would like you to join us on our journey.We are always looking for drivers to join our team.

Role:

Driving company vehicles for goods, staffs transportation and documents delivery.

Key Responsibilities

· Collection of supplies and delivery of goods/documents to designated locations.

· Ensuring proper confirmation and documentation of goods in transit.

· Ensuring vehicle is always maintained in good condition by safe driving and reporting maintenance issues on time.

· Observing rules and regulation on motor vehicle handling when driving.

· Maintaining proper records by filing log books on attended site.

Requirements

· Must have a valid driving license with the relevant class.

· Must have at least a KCSE certificate with a minimum C grade.

· Minimum 5 years driving experience in a commercial set up.

· Knowledge on Traffic Rules and Regulations.

· Updated certificate of Good conduct.

· Letter of recommendation from the company worked.

· Good driving skills

· Good written and verbal communication skills

Abilities:

· Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

· Able to work well with other colleagues.

Desirable:

· Computer and mechanical Knowledge.

Maintenance Storekeeper

We’re looking for a Maintenance Storekeeper to join our team.

Scope:

The maintenance strorekeeper is directly responsible over the maintenance store. He/she has responsibility for allocating resources to reactive maintenance activities, including personnel, spares and tools.

Responsibilities:

· Maintains the asset inventory of all equipment and fixtures at all Java facilities in order to support maintenance activities by ensuring visibility of assets status to the maintenance team.

· Monitors stocks, reorders and receives deliveries of spares, materials and tools at maintenance store and ensures they are of the correct specification, in order to ensure availability of spares and consumables for PPM and reactive work.

· Coordinate deliveries of spares, materials, tools and backup equipment to branches in order to achieve timely and effective PPM and reactive maintenance.

· Receives and records details of reactive maintenance requests from Java branches and sites.

· Allocates personnel to reactive maintenance requests in conjunction with maintenance planner.

· Coordinates night shift planned preventive maintenance (PPM) and reactive maintenance activities, including logistics, materials and equipment in order to ensure smooth operations during night shift.

· Digitises all maintenance work orders and PPM checklists.

· Receives and records daily activity reports from all maintenance personnel for reconciliation and maintains records of all work-order completion status.

· Allocate and manage the activities of the maintenance rider(s).

Qualifications

· KCSE mean grade C.

· At least one year experience in storekeeping .

· Experience in a busy maintenance store is an advantage.

· Good computer skills: MS Excel, MS Word. These are required for data analysis and report generation.

Skills:

· Good language skills English (written) and Kiswahili (spoken).

· Excellent planning and organisational skills.

Abilities:

· Ability to multi-task and prioritise among different tasks for effective output.

· Ability to work in high pressure situations.

Electrical Technician

Location: Nyali

We’re looking for an Electrical Technician Grade II to join our team.

Role:

The electrical technician (Grade 2) is responsible for technical inspection, repair and servicing of machines, equipment and fixtures in the locations assigned to him/her within the Java organisation.

Key Responsibilities

· Carry out preventive and reactive maintenance of electrical lighting and wiring systems and electrical equipment in Java locations assigned, as indicated in the “Skills” section below, in order to ensure such equipment is functional and safe for use by operators when required.

· Carry out inspections of electrical lighting and wiring systems and electrical equipment in order to ascertain if they are functional and safe for use.

· Carry out basic plumbing, masonry and carpentry repairs in Java locations assigned.

· Carry out maintenance-related activities that affect food safety in assigned locations in order to eliminate food safety hazards.

· Record activities carried out in required formats for future reference.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Electrical or Electronic Engineering from a recognized institution of tertiary education.

· At least 3 year’s practical experience as an electrical maintenance technician.

Skills

· Proficient in trouble-shooting, repair and servicing electrical installations, single- and three-phase wiring, lighting and socket circuits.

· Proficient in trouble-shooting, repair and servicing the following equipment:

EITHER:

· Branch Technician: Commercial single-rack dishwasher, commercial semi-automatic espresso machine, induction plate, turbo chef oven, retail/professional coffee-bean grinder, coffee urn, blender, blend-tec mixer, espresso grinder, electric fryer, juice squeezer, meat mincer, microwave, milkshake mixer, electric convection oven, robot coupe stick blender, weighing scale, baine marie, electric griddle, insect killer/insectocutor, micro-oven, commercial rice cooker, sandwich/panini toaster, slot-in-toaster, waffle machine, water heater boiler.

OR:

· Commissary Technician: commercial crate washer, revent oven 739, revent oven 724,deck oven, conventional oven, vacuum sealers, meat slicer, kitchen hood extraction motor, planetary mixer, bread moulder, bun divider moulder, commercial food processor, commercial bread slicer, revent proofer, spiral dough mixers, planetary mixers, pastry sheeter.

· Basic plumbing, masonry and carpentry skills

· Good spoken English and Kiswahili language skills

· Good written and spoken technical communication skills

Abilities

· Ability to work under pressure.

· Adaptable and flexible.

· Able to prioritise work efficiently.

Plumber

We’re looking for a Plumber (Grade 2) to join our team.

Scope:

The plumber (Grade 2) is responsible for repair of plumbing fixtures and systems in the locations assigned to him/her within the Java organisation.

Roles & Responsibilities

· Carry out preventive and reactive maintenance of plumbing equipment and systems in Java locations assigned, as indicated in the “Skills” section below, in order to ensure such equipment and systems are functional and safe for use.

· Carry out inspections of plumbing equipment and systems in order to ascertain if they are functional and safe for use.

· Carry out basic masonry and carpentry repairs in Java locations assigned.

· Carry out maintenance-related activities that affect food safety in assigned locations in order to eliminate food safety hazards.

· Record activities carried out in required formats for future reference.

Qualifications

· Craft Certificate in plumbing from a recognized training institution.

· At least 1 year’s practical experience as a plumber.

Skills:

· Proficient in installation and repair of the following: CPVC, PPR, galvanized water supply (hot and cold) pipework, and floor drainage pipework, including associated masonry work.

· Proficient in installation and repair of the following: water taps, ceramic and stainless steel sinks, toilets, showers, water booster pumps, drainage/sump pumps, PVC water storage tanks.

· Basic masonry and carpentry skills.

· Good spoken and written English and Kiswahili language skills.

Abilities:

· Ability to work under pressure.

· Adaptable and flexible.

· Able to prioritise work efficiently.

Property Analyst

We’re looking for a Property Analyst to join our team.

Role

The Property Analyst is a strategic and cross-functional role bringing together financial acumen, property market analysis and retail insights. The Property Analyst will work closely with the Property Manager to deliver on the key areas below:

Key Responsibilities

· Develop financial feasibility models for prospective restaurant sites

· Conduct sensitivity analysis on feasibility models for the Property Management committees

· Analyze property market and incorporate site mapping reports into feasibility models

· Identify property risks and risk mitigations measures

· Liaise with relevant agents, property managers, landlords, legal officers and accountants to obtain data to strengthen property analysis

· Make recommendations for property selections based on feasibility models

· Review performance of new stores against the P&L’s generated in feasibility models

· Create performance benchmarks from current portfolio stores

· Report on new store performances to Senior Management

Requirements

· Tertiary qualification in property, finance or similar.

· At least 2-3 years’ experience in property market.

· Experience in financial modeling.

· Good understanding and passion for property and retail markets

· Excellent report writing skills

· Strong communication skills – written and verbal

· Demonstrated ability to work flexibly with competing or changing priorities.

· Inquisitive and innovative, willing to challenge existing assumptions and ideas.

· Must be willing and able to travel extensively

· Possess and maintain current driver’s license

Mason

We’re looking for a Mason (Grade 2) to join our team.

Scope:

The mason (Grade 2) is responsible for repair of wooden furniture and fixtures in the locations assigned to him/her within the Java organisation.

Roles & Responsibilities

· Carry out preventive and reactive maintenance of masonry fixtures in Java locations assigned, as indicated in the “Skills” section below, in order to ensure such equipment and systems are functional and safe for use.

· Carry out inspections of masonry fixtures in order to ascertain if they are functional and safe for use.

· Carry out basic carpentry and plumbing repairs in Java locations assigned.

· Carry out maintenance-related activities that affect food safety in assigned locations in order to eliminate food safety hazards.

· Record activities carried out in required formats for future reference.

Qualifications

· Craft Certificate / Trade Test in masonry from a recognized training institution.

· at least 1 year’s practical experience as a mason.

Skills:

· Proficiency in the following areas:

· Repair of concrete, terrazzo, plaster and tiles on walls and floors to original state and to the required standard.

· Application of waterproof roofing materials, including bitumen and APP.

· Construction and modification of concrete structures.

· Basic painting, carpentry and plumbing skills.

· Good spoken and written English and Kiswahili language skills.

Abilities:

· Ability to work under pressure.

· Adaptable and flexible.

· Able to prioritise work efficiently.

Procurement Internship

We’re looking for a Procurement Intern to join our team.

Role:

To support the Procurement Team in the daily operation of supply chain management.

Key Responsibilities

· Liaising with the Central Stores and User departments to ensure timely requisition of goods and service.

· Helping Conduct regular and extensive market research.

· Helping Source and evaluate quotations.

· Helping generate LPOs and dispatching to suppliers.

· Expedite orders and ensuring timely delivery.

· Any other duty as may be assigned by the management.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Purchasing and Supplies Management

· Must have minimum one year experience in a large company in a similar position.

Skills

· Has management and coordination skills and experience

· Leadership and supervisory skills

· Good communication skills

· Good negotiation skills

· Must be of high integrity.

Customer Service Associate

Planet Yogurt is a young and energetic company that is looking for like minded individuals to join us in pioneering a unique brand that serves up a tasty, fun and healthy selection of frozen yogurt with a smile and ready to help attitude.

Role:

Ensure that customers who visit Planet Yogurt have a wonderful fun filled frozen yogurt experience.

Key Responsibilities

· Cleanliness of the shop

· Ensure availability of fresh frozen yogurt for clients as per set standards

· Ensure availability of fresh toppings for clients as per set standards

· Ensure all customers enjoy their experience as per set standards

Requirements

· O level Certificate

· Pleasant personality

· Good verbal & written communication skills

Abilities:

· Multitasking

· Work under minimum supervision

· Work under pressure

· Standing for long hours

· Working under low temperatures

Desirable

· Diploma/Certificate in Food & Beverage or Food Science.

· Understanding food processing tools & equipment

· Proficiency in MS Office packages

Finance Internship

We’re looking for a Finance intern to join our team.

Key Responsibilities

· Receiving of invoices from suppliers

· Reconciliation of supplier statements to supplier ledger for payment purposes

· Following up of reconciliation issues

· Ensure supplier payments are paid as allocated in cash flow

· Participate periodically in stock counts

· Any other duty as may by the payables accountant

Requirements

· CPA Part 2 and above

· In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Excel

· Keen to details

· Excellent analytical skills

Abilities

· Ability to meet strict deadlines

· Ability to work under minimum supervision

· Team Player

Internal Audit Assistant

We’re looking for an Internal Audit Assistant to join our team.

Role:

To carry out agreed internal audit assignments and procedures and document findings according to set standards.

Responsibilities

· Execute assigned audit programs on a timely manner

· Carry out audit assignments per the audit programme and within set timelines

· Hand over audit documentation to the supervisor on a timely basis.

· Closure of review comments on a timely manner

Requirements

· Degree from a recognized University

· CPA II or ACCA level 2 qualification in accountancy. Full qualification will be an added advantage.

· At least one year relevant experience in a commercial setting.

· Conversant with Microsoft Office Suite.

· Possess good verbal and written communication skills.

Abilities:

· Must be prepared to work under pressure.

· Must be able to multitask.

· Flexible and accommodative.

· Should demonstrate high levels of integrity.

Human Resource Internship

Location: Nairobi

We’re looking for a Human Resources Intern to join our team.

Role:

Provide administrative support for the Human Resources Department, including organization of HR record keeping system, internal communications, and team administration organization.

Key Responsibilities

· Employee Records Management both electronically and in hard copy for all staff of Nairobi Java House.

· Tracking, updating and management of statutory information for all staff – NHIF, NSSF, PIN in addition to Food Handlers Certificates and KAA passes.

· Support Staff orientation, confirmation, promotion, and separation processes including requisite HRMIS management and pension administration.

· Coordination of Employee motivation programmes – Employee of the month, Branch of the month, etc.

· Issuance of staff uniforms and safety gear to all staff.

· Liaise with staff in assigned branches to provide necessary HR guidance as required.

· Will provide weekly update reports.

Requirements

· Diploma in HRM/ Degree in Business Management.

· Demonstrated ability to coordinate, prioritize work load and work under pressure.

· Computer literate with excellent communication skills and a team player.

· A commitment to high standards of professionalism, integrity and confidentiality.

· Fair knowledge of the labor laws.