Massive Recruitment in Bliss Medical Centre, Kenya
Bliss Medical Centre is a leading provider of medical services in East Africa that offers accessible, affordable and quality outpatient healthcare services.
Currently, we are providing care to over 75,000 patients every month through more than 80+ state of the art clinics spread out in Kenya.
We are looking for qualified, driven and result oriented individuals in various respective fields with the necessary mandatory registration and licenses for the following positions based all over the country.
Sales Executives – Countrywide.
· Must be committed, energetic, self driven with a proven record of delivery.
Sales Team Leaders – Nairobi
Head Human Resource – Nairobi
Deputy Head Administrator – Nairobi
Medical Positions – Diploma holder
· Community Oral Health Officer – Malindi, Bondo and Nairobi
· Pharmaceutical Technologist – Countrywide
· Radiographer – Mbale, Hola, Nakuru and Nairobi
· Physiotherapist – Iten
· Optometrist – Degree holder – Nakuru, Nairobi, Kabarnet and Kapsabet
How to Apply
Please submit your updated CV with a cover letter via email to recruitment@blissgvs.co.ke or info@blissgvs.co.ke by close of business on Friday 25th May 2018
WE HAVE THE LARGEST NETWORK OF MEDICAL CENTRES IN I KENYA WITH 44 NHIF ACCREDITED CLINICS