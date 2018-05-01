Massive Recruitment in Bliss Medical Centre, Kenya

Bliss Medical Centre is a leading provider of medical services in East Africa that offers accessible, affordable and quality outpatient healthcare services.

Currently, we are providing care to over 75,000 patients every month through more than 80+ state of the art clinics spread out in Kenya.

We are looking for qualified, driven and result oriented individuals in various respective fields with the necessary mandatory registration and licenses for the following positions based all over the country.

Sales Executives – Countrywide.

· Must be committed, energetic, self driven with a proven record of delivery.

Sales Team Leaders – Nairobi

Head Human Resource – Nairobi

Deputy Head Administrator – Nairobi

Medical Positions – Diploma holder

· Community Oral Health Officer – Malindi, Bondo and Nairobi

· Pharmaceutical Technologist – Countrywide

· Radiographer – Mbale, Hola, Nakuru and Nairobi

· Physiotherapist – Iten

· Optometrist – Degree holder – Nakuru, Nairobi, Kabarnet and Kapsabet

How to Apply

Please submit your updated CV with a cover letter via email to recruitment@blissgvs.co.ke or info@blissgvs.co.ke by close of business on Friday 25th May 2018