Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya – (Over 31 Vacancies)

Chief Base Maintenance Manager



Job Grade “3b” – One (1) Post.

The Service is in the process of strengthening its Aircraft Maintenance Wing in compliance with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) requirements and therefore seeks to fill the under-listed positions at its Airwing located at Wilson Airport.

Responsible to the Accountable Manager for overall coordination, direction, control and authority over the operations, activities and facilities of the Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) in compliance with the Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations and the Service policy.

Responsibilities

· Ensure that every maintenance task is properly planned for, safely executed, with adequate manpower coverage and using current technical publications.

· Guarantee that maintenance is carried out to acceptable aviation industry standards and best practices in accordance with the civil aviation law.

· Monitor aircraft documents to ensure it is completed in an accurate and timely manner.

· Ensure that the aircrafts are certified for release to service in accordance with the civil aviation regulations.

· Ensure satisfactory completion and certification of all work required by contracted operators /customers, in accordance with the work specification based on maintenance planning requirements.

· Ensure that personnel engaged in aircraft maintenance activities are competent at all levels.

· Enforce safety and health procedures and practices outlined in the company manuals and ensure that there exists an appropriate method of work and documentation handover from one person/ group to the next.

· Monitor and ensuring the effective application and observance of human factors.

· Ensure that all aircraft spare parts are provisioned, stored and issued out in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations and KCAA requirements.

· Facilitate proper segregation and identification of unserviceable parts and the control thereof until they are returned to the stores in serviceable condition and or scrapped accordingly.

· Attend to customers complaints in regards to maintenance issues.

· Check that all sub-contract orders are correctly detailed and that the requirements of the contract/order are fulfilled in respect of inspection and quality thereof.

· Constantly review leave of absence, accident reports and sickness documentation and taking necessary action accordingly.

· Ensure compliance with health and safety requirements and that the facility is kept clean, well-lit and ventilated.

· Supervise and handle staff admin matters in the section.

Requirements

· Degree in aeronautical engineering or its equivalent from a recognized institution with five (5) years’ work experience OR Diploma in aeronautical engineering and/or a minimum of ten (10) years’ experience as a licensed certifying engineer.

· Be a licensed aircraft maintenance engineer with the following categories;

o “A” and “C” rotorcraft,

o “A” airplanes and

o “C” engines.

· Have at least five (5) years’ experience in maintaining the same categories of aircraft.

· Have experience as a certifying engineer for Cessna 208 series, PT6A series engine, Bell 407, Bell 206 series, MD 500 D/E & 530F series and Robinson R22/44 series rotorcraft/aircraft.

· Having experience as a certifying engineer for Airbus AS350 series will be an added advantage.

· Have experience as a certifying engineer for Cessna 100 series, Cessna 200 series, Piper 100 series and Aviat Husky series aircraft.

· Have experience as a certifying engineer for the following piston engine types: Lycoming O-320, O-360, IO-540 series.

· Have experience as a certifying engineer for the following piston engine types: Continental O-470, IO-520, IO-550 series.

· Have received type training on every aircraft maintained within the approved scope of KWS AMO.

· Have attended a management or supervisory course.

· Comprehensive knowledge of the current KCAA AMO regulations.

· A certification in computer related studies is an added advantage.









Chief Quality Manager

Job Grade “3b” – One (1) Post.

Responsible to the Accountable Manager for overall compliance with the Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations, as stated in the maintenance organizations statement of compliance.

Duties

· Inspect tools & tool-boxes for proper control & accountability during and after use (whether personal or institution’s tool-boxes).

· Demand for corrective actions by various process owners, for continuous improvement

· Ensure certification of hanger-equipment after inspection (periodic/Annual).

· Monitor the A.M.O’s compliance with the Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations.

· Ensure that all Air wings staff adheres to the M.P.M. rules.

· Link the Air wing’s A.M.O and the Civil Aviation Regulator(s).

· Ensure that, high quality standards are met at all times.

· Advice the Air wing’s A.M.O on matters to do with aviation laws & their amendments as released by KCAA.

· Ensure proper execution of stores operational procedures.

· Perform routine inspection of special tools/equipment for serviceability & their proper usage.

· Manage staff admin issues in the section.

Requirements

· Degree in aeronautical engineerin g or its equivalent from a recognized institution with five (5) years’ work experience ORDiploma in aeronautical engineering and/or a minimum of ten (10) years’ experience as a licensed certifying engineer.

· Be a licensed aircraft maintenance engineer with the following categories;

o “ A” and “C” rotorcraft,

o “A” airplanes and

o “C” engines.

· Have at least five (5) years’ experience in maintaining the same categories of aircraft including three (3) years in the quality department.

· Have received type training on every aircraft maintained within the approved scope of KWS AMO.

· Have successfully completed a quality management course recognized by the KCAA.

· Have attended a management or supervisory course.

· Have comprehensive knowledge of the current KCAA AMO regulations.

· A certification in computer related studies is an added advantage









Line Maintenance Manager

Job Grade “4” – One (1) Post.

Responsible to the Accountable Manager for overall maintenance required to be carried out on the line, including line defect rectification, is performed to the required standards, and any corrective action resulting from quality compliance monitoring.

Duties

· Assume direct control of all Aircraft Maintenance Operations being conducted at the line (outside the hanger) by Kenya Wildlife Service Airwing (herein referred to as “the organization”) under its Authorized Maintenance Organization (herein referred to as “AMO”) license privileges (coverage/capability list) and the staff associated therewith;

· Adhere to the KWS ISO 9001:2008 certification best practice principals certification;

· Ensure the organization operates in accordance with the Authorized Maintenance Organization (AMO), Maintenance Procedures Manual (MPM) and Safety Management System (SMS);

· Where/should the organization rules and/or management policy contravene the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) regulations the KCAA regulations, as the regulatory authority, will take precedence and alert the Accountable Manager in writing and take the necessary steps to align the two;

· Ensure all necessary means are available for the efficient operation of the function under the organization’s AMO license such as – competent personnel in all parts, suitable and adequate equipment, suitable and adequate facilities, accurate equipment, developing suitable personnel training programs and whatever else may be required to that end;

· Working in conjunction with the organizations other departments to compute and generate aircraft maintenance invoices under the direction of the Accountable Manager;

· Work in conjunction with the Base Maintenance Manager such that all aircraft maintenance tasks are properly completed and certified;

· Assume full responsibility for the proper performance of all tasks undertaken by and within the Organization’s AMO coverage, including issuing the Certificate of Release to Service (CRS);

· Supervise and manage staff admin issues in the section.

· The LMM shall further satisfy themselves that the functions are carried out in accordance with:

· The relevant manufacturer’s maintenance, component and/or overhaul manuals, bulletins, service letters or instructions, approved maintenance programmers and any other pertinent technical publications;

· The relevant requirements of the Airworthiness Directives and/or other such instructions;

· The conditions prescribed in the applicable maintenance schedules are fully complied with;

· Ensuring that all work is done in accordance with acceptable methods and as specified by the manufacturers and acceptable to the Director General of KCAA;

· Ensure that all Safety Regulations stipulated in KCAA Notices A & B are complied with by the Organization;

· Ensure that all the requirements prescribed in the manual of procedures are complied with;

· Ensure that all technical literature relating to maintenance being performed under the organizations AMO license is available at all times when required by all appropriate members of the organization and are kept current;

· Ensure that all parts are provisioned for in accordance with the aircraft manufacturer’s recommendations and stored in accordance with standard Aviation practices;

· Assume full responsibility for the proper indoctrination of newly employed person’s performing any functions under the organization’s AMO license;

· Ensure that the procedures used in the performance of maintenance associated with the AMO’s license privilege/coverage are adequate to ensure satisfactory quality control of all stores and that inspection records are kept such that certification responsibility is traceable at all times;

· Assuring the procurement, receipt, storage and control of all parts and materials to be used during the execution of the organizations AMO license privileges in order that the origin of all parts can be traced to the source. This will preclude the possibility of bogus parts;

· Assuring the proper segregation and identification of unserviceable parts and the control thereof until they are returned to the stores in a serviceable condition;

· Assuring approval by the KCAA Director General of all parts not recommended by the manufacturer;

· To ensure that all records pertaining to each job are filed together and available on site;

· To ensure that a record of experience is kept for all technical personnel;

· To ensure that the MPM is read and understood by your team and that they are made aware of any changes or updates whenever they come up;

· To maintain friendly but strictly disciplined team at all times;

· Ensure that the teams have all the necessary PPE’s at all times and alert the Accountable Manager in writing when there is a discrepancy;

· Maintain any records as required by the Accountable Manager;

· Making sure that all equipment, tools, work space etc are kept in a neat and clean way at all times.

Requirements

· Degree in aeronautical engineering or its equivalent from a recognized institution with five (5) years’ work experience ORDiploma in aeronautical engineering from a recognized Institution and/or a minimum of ten (10) years’ experience as a licensed certifying engineer.

· Be a licensed aircraft maintenance engineer with the following categories;

o “A” and “C” rotorcraft,

o “A” airplanes and

o “C” engines.

· Have at least five (5) years’ experience in maintaining the same categories of aircraft.

· Have experience as a certifying engineer for Cessna 208 series, PT6A series engine, Bell 407, Bell 206 series, MD 500 D/E & 530F series, Airbus AS350 series and Robinson R22/44 series rotorcraft/aircraft.

· Have experience as a certifying engineer for Cessna 100 series, Cessna 200 series, Piper 100 series and Aviat Husky series aircraft.

· Have experience as a certifying engineer for the following piston engine types: Lycoming O-320, O-360, IO-540 series.

· Have experience as a certifying engineer for the following piston engine types: Continental O-470, IO-520, IO-550 series.

· Have received type training on every aircraft maintained within the approved scope of KWS AMO.

· Have attended a management or supervisory course.

· Comprehensive knowledge of the current KCAA AMO regulation.









Safety Manager

Job Grade “4” – One (1) Post.

Responsible to the Accountable Manager for overall implementation of systematic management of risks associated with aircraft operations, related ground operations, aircraft engineering and maintenance activities to achieve high levels of safety performance.

Responsibilities

· Manage the operation of the safety management system and the emergency response plan

· Enforce KWS ISO 9001:2008 best practice principals

· Review and assess effective safety management system and emergency response plan.

· Model and promote organizational culture that fosters safe practices.

· Facilitate the activities of the safety review board.

· Facilitate safety, emergency and security training of company personnel.

· Collecting, analyzing and transmitting safety information as per the KWS Approved AMO, MPM and SMS in accordance with KCAA regulations;

· Administering any safety-related surveys as per the KWS approved AMO, MPM and SMS procedures in accordance with KCAA regulations;

· Monitoring and evaluating the results of corrective actions as per the KWS approved AMO, MPM and SMS procedures in accordance with KCAA regulations;

· Ensuring that risk assessments are conducted as per the KWS approved AMO, MPM and SMS in accordance with KCAA regulations;

· Monitoring the industry for safety concerns that could affect the organization;

· Being involved with and organizing actual and/or practice emergency responses as per the KWS approved AMO, MPM and SMS in accordance with KCAA regulations;

· Develop and update emergency response plan and procedures;

· Ensuring safety-related information, including organizational goals and objectives, are made available to all personnel through established communication processes.

· Liaise with Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and other aviation and security stakeholders in matters pertaining to safety.

· Collecting, analyzing and updating data from the aircraft management systems.

· Prepare safety reports and disseminate to the appropriate departments.

· Reporting any safety matters to the accountable manager in writing within specified timelines.

· Fostering a safety culture within the organization.

Requirements

· Degree in aeronautical engineering or its equivalent from a recognized institution with five (5) years’ work experience OR Diploma in aircraft maintenance from a recognized Institution/or flight operations

· Holder of a Safety Management Systems and Emergency Response certification acceptable to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA);

· Sound knowledge of the Kenya Wildlife Service field and base operations, procedures and activities;

· Broad aviation technical knowledge;

· An understanding of risk management principles and techniques to support the SMS;

· Experience in aviation accident/incident investigation and human factors;

· Knowledge of aviation regulatory frameworks.

· Well-developed communication skills and demonstrated interpersonal skills.

· Computer literacy and analytical skills.

· A certification in a computer related training.









Workshop Manager

Job Grade “4” – One (1) Post.

Responsible to the Accountable Manager for overall work on aircraft components in the workshop and any corrective action resulting from quality compliance monitoring is performed to the required standards.

Duties

· Satisfactory completion and certification of all work required by KWS – Airwing and contracted operators/customers in accordance with the work specification (Work Order and approved MPM procedures);

· Ensuring that the organisation’s procedures and standards are complied with when carrying out maintenance;

· Ensuring that all KWS – Airwing and sub-contract orders are correctly detailed and that the requirements of the contract/order are fulfilled in respect of inspection and quality control;

· Providing feedback to the Quality System about the services provided by contracted Organisations, Subcontractors;

· Ensuring, through the workforce under his/her control, that the quality of workmanship in the final product is to a standard acceptable to KWS – Airwing, customers and KCAA;

· Ensuring availability of facilities appropriate to the planned work including hangars, workshops office accommodation, stores as applicable for the planned work;

· Ensuring availability of a working environment appropriate to the tasks being undertaken;

· Ensure incoming inspection of components, parts, materials, tools and equipment, and their related classification, segregation and storage according to the manufacturer’s recommendations

· Developing a production planning system appropriate to the amount and complexity of the maintenance scope of work;

· Ensure availability of tools, equipment and materials to perform the planned tasks;

· Ensure availability of sufficient competent personnel to plan, perform, supervise, inspect and certify the work being performed;

· Recording and notifying any inaccurate, incomplete or ambiguous procedure, practice information or maintenance instruction contained in the maintenance data used by maintenance personnel;

· Notifying the Accountable Manager through the base maintenance manager, whenever deficiencies emerge which require his attention in respect of finance and the acceptability of standards. (Accountable Manager and Quality Manager to be officially informed of any lack of 25% of available man-hours over a calendar month);

· Developing processes to minimize ground times;

· Ensuring compliance with maintenance processes and procedures as per the regulatory requirements;

· Assisting in handling of unscheduled maintenance to support line and base maintenance.

· Perform corrective action resulting from quality compliance monitoring.

· Supervise and manage staff admin issues in the section.

Requirements

· Degree in aeronautical engineering or its equivalent from a recognized institution with five (5) years’ work experience ORDiploma in aeronautical engineering from a recognized Institution and/or a minimum of ten (10) years’ experience as a licensed certifying engineer.

· A licensed aircraft maintenance engineer with ratings in the following categories;

o “A” and “C” rotorcraft,

o “A” aeroplanes and

o “C” engines.

· At least five years’ experience in maintaining components for the same categories of aircraft including one (1) as a certifying staff of aircraft in the KWS AMO.

· Have received a type training on aircrafts maintained within the approved scope of KWS AMO.

· Have attended a management or supervisory course.

· Comprehensive knowledge of the current KCAA AMO regulations.





Licensed Aircraft Engineer

Job Grade “5” – One (1) Post.

Responsible to the Licensed Certifying Engineer for overall maintenance tasks in accordance with approved maintenance programs.

Responsibilities

· Examine and inspect aircraft components and engine components.

· Fuel system installation and rigging.

· Inspect completed work to certify that maintenance meets standards practices and that aircraft are ready for release to service / certification.

· Read and interpret maintenance manuals, service bulletins, and other specifications to determine the feasibility and method of repairing or replacing malfunctioning or damaged components.

· Evaluate information to determine compliance with KCAA regulations and standards.

· Diagnose mechanical problems and solve them using standard procedures.

· Carry out component replacement when time in service is over / expires.

· Replace defective parts using hand tools or power tools.

· Test aircraft parts with gauges and other diagnostic equipment.

· Perform additional duties as assigned example like reweigh of aircraft preparing components for shipment.

Requirements

· Diploma in aeronautical engineering from a recognized Institution.

· A valid KCAA license category “C” (Piston engine)

· Appropriate ratings in line with KWS AMO capability list.

· Minimum of eight (8) years working experience.

· Comprehensive knowledge of the KCAA regulations.

· Training in Crew Resource Management, Aviation Security and Dangerous Goods will be added advantage









Licensed Aircraft Engineer

Cat. “X” Electrical

Job Grade “5” – One (1) Post.

Responsible to the Licensed Certifying Engineer for overall maintenance tasks in accordance with approved maintenance programs.

Responsibilities

· Examine and inspect aircraft components and engine components.

· Inspect completed work to certify that maintenance meets standards practices and that aircraft are ready for release to service / certification.

· Read and interpret maintenance manuals, service bulletins, and other specifications to determine the feasibility and method of repairing or replacing malfunctioning or damaged components.

· Evaluate information to determine compliance with KCAA regulations and standards.

· Diagnose electrical problems and solve them using standard procedures.

· Carry out component replacement when time in service is over / expires.

· Replace defective parts using hand tools or power tools.

· Test aircraft parts with gauges and other diagnostic equipment.

· Perform additional duties as assigned example like reweigh of aircraft preparing components for shipment.

· Assisting in handling of unscheduled maintenance to support line maintenance.

· Perform corrective action resulting from quality compliance monitoring.

Requirements

· Diploma in aeronautical engineering from a recognized Institution.

· A valid KCAA license holder in category X (Electrical)

· Appropriate ratings in line with KWS AMO capability list.

· Minimum of five (5) years working experience.

· Comprehensive knowledge of the KCAA regulations.









Aircraft Technician

Job Grade “8” – Six (6) Posts.

Responsible to the Licensed Aircraft Engineer/Supervisor for overall accurate examination, inspection, repair, replacing and maintaining aircraft parts and components in accordance with the appropriate Maintenance Manuals and laid down manufacturer, regulatory and institutional procedures.

Responsibilities

· Examine and inspect aircraft components and engine components.

· Fuel system installation and rigging.

· Inspect completed work to certify that maintenance meets standards practices and that aircraft are ready for release to service / certification.

· Read and interpret maintenance manuals, service bulletins, and other specifications to determine the feasibility and method of repairing or replacing malfunctioning or damaged components.

· Evaluate information to determine compliance with KCAA regulations and standards.

· Diagnose mechanical problems and resolve as per the standard procedures.

· Carry out component replacement when time in service is over / expires.

· Replace defective parts using hand tools or power tools.

· Test aircraft parts with gauges and other diagnostic equipment.

· Perform any other duties as assigned by the supervisor

Requirements

· Certificate in aeronautical engineering from a recognized Institution.

· Minimum of five (3) years working experience.

· Comprehensive knowledge of the KCAA regulations.

· Training in Crew Resource Management, Aviation Security and Dangerous Goods will be added advantage









Monitoring & Evaluation Manager

Job Grade “4” – One (1) Post.

Responsible to the Deputy Director Strategy & Change for overall development and implementation of monitoring and evaluation system for the Service.

Responsibilities

· Leading in the design and implementation of a Monitoring and Evaluation System in close working relationship with the other departments

· Developing and implementing efficient data collection systems for assessment of progress

· Undertaking data analysis and providing regularly updated reports on the implementation status against the organizational goals and objectives (e.g. quarterly, annual, management, board reports)

· Developing and implementing a central M&E data management system (including identification, implementation and oversight of necessary IT support/tools)

· Support effective engagement of staff in M&E by providing technical support in developing and monitoring progress towards programmatic indicators

· Developing the framework for evaluation of projects/programs/ activities and ensuring that they are aligned to the organizations strategic goals

· Ensuring good internal communication of the progress and impact of Service’s M&E system

· Providing technical input into other Service programs where M&E expertise is of relevance.

· Monitor and evaluate the organizational key performance indicators and prepare reports on them

· Monitor and evaluate projects as per project specifications

Requirements

· Or Business related Master’s degree in a relevant field from a recognized institution

· Or business related Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field from a recognized institution

· Advanced courses in Monitoring & Evaluation

· Five (5) years direct experience in designing and/or implementing organizational level systems for M&E and/or adaptive management learning









Laboratory Manager Diagnostic & Forensic/Genetics

Job Grade “4” – One (1) Post

Responsible to the Head of Veterinary Services for overseeing proper functioning of diagnostic and molecular/forensic laboratories at headquarters and the field satellite laboratories.

Responsibilities

· Overseeing the constant improvement and development of veterinary diagnostic & forensic laboratory at headquarters and field based satellite laboratories.

· Overseeing the constant improvement and development of forensic and genetics laboratory.

· Developing protocols on biological samples collection, processing, storage and analysis.

· Coordinating the procurement of laboratory supplies and maintenance services.

· Developing laboratory techniques.

· Overseeing maintenance of sample database and sample bank among other services.

· Developing concepts and proposals to develop laboratory techniques through research.

· Establishing linkages/collaborations with willing donors, local and international laboratories.

· Supervising and appraisal of laboratory and research staff.

· Participating in preparation of policy documents on wildlife veterinary issues.

· Preparing timely and accurate reports.

· Performing other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Degree in in Biochemistry, Clinical Pathology, Parasitology, Molecular Biology, Biotechnology, Forensic Science or any other related biomedical sciences.

· in any Biological or Medical Sciences.

· At least three (3) scientific publications in peer-reviewed journals.

· At least five (5) years working experience in a wildlife veterinary laboratory .









Veterinary Officer

Job Grade “6” – One (1) post.

Reporting to the Veterinary Officer I for undertaking clinical interventions, diseases surveillance and outbreak investigations, and veterinary procedures during capture and translocation of wildlife.

Duties

· Provide clinical veterinary interventions to sick and injured wildlife

· Respond and investigate wildlife disease outbreaks.

· Perform veterinary procedures during capture and translocation exercises

· Provide clinical and preventive care to animals in specialized security units

· Perform post-mortem examination and collection of relevant specimens for submission to the lab

· Perform forensic pathology on suspected wildlife crime – related cases -and give expert evidence in a court.

· Undertake passive surveillance and monitoring of wildlife diseases.

· Collect biological samples opportunistically for use in veterinary research

· Respond to incidences of human wildlife conflicts that require veterinary intervention

· Rescue of wild animals in distress such as orphans, injured and sick to a nurturing or care facility

· Write and submit timely veterinary intervention reports

Requirements

· degree in Veterinary Medicine from a recognized University.

· Must be a registered and retained member of Kenya Veterinary Board.

· At least two (2) years relevant working experience









Laboratory Technologist

Job Grade “7” – One (1) Post.

Responsible to the Senior Laboratory Technologist for overall collection, processing, preservation and analyses of samples.

Responsibilities

· Collecting, processing and preservation of biological specimens in the field.

· Bench analysis of specimens in the lab within specified periods

· Laboratory report writing

· Proper storage of specimens in the bio-bank.

· Maintaining laboratory and field equipment.

· Performing any other duties that may be assigned from time to time

· Preparing equipment for specimen collection and data analysis

Requirements

· Diploma in Biomedical laboratory technology /applied Biology or related biomedical science.

· At least two (2) years working experience in wildlife veterinary laboratory or related laboratory.

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified individuals should forward their applications enclosing copies of their academic and professional certificates, copy of ID card, detailed CV indicating work experience, current remuneration and employer, daytime telephone contact – both office and mobile, names, addresses and emails of three (3) referees to the address below not later than 21st May, 2018 at 4.00pm.

Director General

Kenya Wildlife Service

P. O. Box 40241 – 00100

Nairobi, Kenya.

Email: recruitment@kws.go.ke

Short-listed candidates will be required to obtain and be in possession of the following documents at the interview stage:-

· Certificate of good conduct from the CID.

· Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority.

· Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board (Where applicable).

· Clearance from Kenya Credit Reference Bureau.

· Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

KWS is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to implementing affirmative action. In this regard, youth, women, people living with disabilities and those from marginalized groups with requisite qualifications are encouraged to apply.