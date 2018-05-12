Massive Online Job Opportunities for Kenyans

Online Jobs

Our client is looking for candidates who can speak fluent English (with a UK accent), are residents of Nairobi and who can work from home.

They are expanding and looking for individuals with Project Management, Sales, and Business Development experience.

The work will be carried out through computer & IP-telephone and in order to achieve your full potential and develop as a Project Manager / Sales / Business Developer, you will be provided with coaching and follow-up of your results.

Job Requirements:

· Experience in project management, business development and customer support/telemarketing, as applicable.

· Fast and stable internet connection, a computer and a headset.

· You must be competitive and have a sense of responsibility.

· Speak and write fluent English (MUST HAVE UK ACCENT)

· Basic knowledge of technology and internet.

Training and coaching will be provided over Skype, as well as all the programs needed to get started.

The working hours are Monday-Thursday 11:00-20:00 and 11:00-19:30 on Fridays.