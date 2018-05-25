MARWA delivers UHURU’s sh4 billion gift to Migori and residents can’t wait - See what the 4 billion will do

Friday May 25, 2018 - Devolution Principal Secretary, Nelson Marwa, delivered sh4 billion gift that President Uhuru Kenyatta had promised the people of Migori.





This is after he announced the launch of a sh4 billion potato factory in the region on Thursday .





The PS toured the 5-acre piece of land where the multi-billion potato plant would be built and was impressed.





He noted that the sh4 billion plant is part of the two of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda of Food Security and Manufacturing.





Marwa further added that the plant will help sweet potato farmers who have been complaining of being exploited by middlemen.





“The project aimed at realizing two of the Big Four agenda; Food Security and Manufacturing. It will also offer jobs for the young people as well as open the region for more development opportunities,” Marwa said.



