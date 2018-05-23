MARAGA’s Judiciary is for rich people who have stolen money! There is no justice for the poor there! LOOK

Wednesday May 23, 2018 - Kenyans across the political divide have expressed concerns over how the Judiciary is handling cases especially when poor Kenyans stand accused.





When Chief Justice David Maraga nullified the fraudulent election of President Uhuru Kenyatta last year, Maraga said ‘the greatness of any nation lies in its fidelity to the constitution and adherence to the rule of law and above all, respect to God."





But Maraga seems to be preaching water and drinking wine because many judicial officers especially judges and magistrates are denying poor Kenyans justice.





A case in point is where a driver, who was driving on the wrong lane along Thika Super Highway (near Roasters Pub in particular) killed a student.





In a ruling, the Magistrate ordered the killer driver to pay the family an insulting ksh 350,000 only and he walked away free.





Maraga is aware of this case but he has not spoken.





Is that what is called fidelity to the constitution and adherence to the rule of law?



