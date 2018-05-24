Male lecturers had a hard time, See how this SLAY QUEEN from KU was dressed to a lecture hall (PHOTO).

, , , , 05:23

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - If you are wondering why male lecturers are having a hard time when lecturing, then you should see this photo.

This slay queen from Kenyatta University attended a lecture dressed to kill.

Part of her hot thighs were exposed for anyone interested to see.

Here’s the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

WIN Ksh 6,000 with BETWAY Kenya, It’s just a click of a button guys, Easy money here!!

Monday, May 23, 2018 -  Competition time! Simply place bets on any Market of any Sport between  22 nd and 24 th May, 2018 . The...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno