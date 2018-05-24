Male lecturers had a hard time, See how this SLAY QUEEN from KU was dressed to a lecture hall (PHOTO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos 05:23
Thursday, May 24, 2018 - If you are wondering why male lecturers are having a hard time when lecturing, then you should see this photo.
This slay queen from Kenyatta University attended a lecture dressed to kill.
Part of her hot thighs were exposed for anyone interested to see.
Here’s the photo.
