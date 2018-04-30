LUHYA unity a mirage as MUDAVADI/ WETANGULA clash as they fail to agree on the merger between ANC and Ford Kenya!

Tuesday May 8, 2018

- The much anticipated merger between Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) failed terribly after officials of both parties failed to agree.





Trouble emerged over who between ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya Leader, Moses Wetangula, will fly the new party’s flag in 2022 if they merge.





According to reports, Ford Kenya Deputy Party Leader, Boni Khalwale, was ironically pushing for Mudavadi to be crowned the leader instead of...



