Lord Jesus! Here is a PHOTO of the towels that cost Sh 100,000 each in NYS tender, UHURU please.

, , , , 05:10


Thursday, May 24, 2018 - Details of how a firm was paid a crazy amount of money to supply towels have emerged in the new NYS scandal.

The firm supplied about 200 towels and each towel was being tendered at Sh 100,000.

Yes, a whooping Sh 100,000 each.

Here’s a photo of the NYS towels that were tendered at Sh 100,000 each.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

WIN Ksh 6,000 with BETWAY Kenya, It’s just a click of a button guys, Easy money here!!

Monday, May 23, 2018 -  Competition time! Simply place bets on any Market of any Sport between  22 nd and 24 th May, 2018 . The...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno