Lord Jesus! Here is a PHOTO of the towels that cost Sh 100,000 each in NYS tender, UHURU please.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News 05:10
Thursday, May 24, 2018 - Details of how a firm was paid a crazy amount of money to supply towels have emerged in the new NYS scandal.
The firm supplied about 200 towels and each towel was being tendered at Sh 100,000.
Yes, a whooping Sh 100,000 each.
Here’s a photo of the NYS towels that were tendered at Sh 100,000 each.
The Kenyan DAILY POST