Lord Jesus! Here is a PHOTO of the towels that cost Sh 100,000 each in NYS tender, UHURU please.

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - Details of how a firm was paid a crazy amount of money to supply towels have emerged in the new NYS scandal.





The firm supplied about 200 towels and each towel was being tendered at Sh 100,000.





Yes, a whooping Sh 100,000 each.





Here’s a photo of the NYS towels that were tendered at Sh 100,000 each.