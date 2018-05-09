Look at these PHOTOs of Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi’s CBD, SONKO should see and be ashamed of himself.

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - The Great city of Nairobi is in a mess.

Many people thought that Sonko would save the city from the mess left by Kidero but he has turned out to be a disappointment just like his predecessor.

Can the Governor rise to the occasion and stop cheap PR stunts.

Just look at these photos of Tom Mboya Street in the next page

