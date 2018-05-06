Lipa deni acha ujinga! Awendo MP WALTER OWINO exposed, deal with him at your own risk, He’s a CON.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 15:15
Sunday, May 6, 2018 - Awendo Member of Parliament, Walter Awino, has been exposed for failing to pay a debt to a guy who supplied him with construction materials.
He keeps on lying to this guy instead of settling the debts.
Deal with this shameless MP at your own risk.
He is a con.
Read the guy’s expose on the Awendo MP and be careful when striking a…
