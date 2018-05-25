LILIAN OMOLO withdrew sh 200 million after NIS told UHURU that there is a sh 10 billion scandal at NYS

Friday May 25, 2018 - New details have emerged over how major banks in Kenya facilitated the stealing of Sh 10 billion from the National Youth Service (NYS).





According to an officer from Bank Fraud Investigation Unit, suspended Youth Affairs Principal Secretary, Lilian Omollo, withdrew Sh 200 million from a commercial bank after she realised that the institution is being investigated in relation to the loss of Sh 10 billion.





The Sh 10 billion scandal was first reported to the President Uhuru Kenyatta by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) who told the President about how ghost companies were paid millions and even billions for supplying nothing to the institution.





The officer who requested anonymity said a major bank facilitated the looting of money from NYS and it is just a matter of time before bank managers involved in the scandal are taken to court to face criminal charges.



