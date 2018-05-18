LILIAN OMOLLO and NDUBAI resign over Sh 10 billion NYS scandal! What is SICILY KARIUKI and ROTICH waiting for?

Friday May 18, 2018

- Public Service Principal Secretary, Lilian Omollo, and National Youth Service Director General, Richard Ndubai, have today resigned over the Sh 10 billion NYS scandal.





In a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the two said they have resigned to pave way for investigations into the NYS scandal.





Ndubai and Lilian have been adversely mentioned in the scandal where 36 companies were paid billions of shillings for supplying nothing in NYS.





According to the…



