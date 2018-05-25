LADY records a lecturer demanding S3X from her for better grades, “I will F@CK you 5 times’’ (Listen to the AUDIO).

Friday, May 25, 2018

- A University lady recorded a lecturer demanding s3x from her and leaked the audio.





The lady identified as Monica claims that the lecturer demanded that he must open her ‘servers’ if she wants good grades and if she fails to do so, he will fail her.





She released the audio to the University administration and it found its way online.





The lady knew that she couldn’t make s3xual allegations against the lecturer without evidence and that’s why she secretly recorded their conversation.





In the leaked audio, the lecturer is heard saying that if the lady agrees to have s3x with him five times, yes 5 times, he would improve her grades.





“Is it B that you want to give me or A? Why would it be five times you will knack me? Prof, you know what? Let me fail it. I can’t do it five times.” the lady responds.





She claims that the lecturer was pretending to be her mentor but he started making s3xual advances towards her.





Listen to the audio of the lecturer demanding for s3x from the lady.



