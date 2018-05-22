LADIES, this is how to beg for S3X from your MAN when you wake up, Watch and learn (VIDEO).

, , , , 09:54

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - This lady posted an interesting video showing women how to ask for ‘Lungula’ from their men when they wake up.

You should first ensure that you are dressed to kill.

Expose 99% of your flesh and then move close to him as he enjoys sleep.

Ikiwezekana mpandilie ata kwa kifua.


Watch this video.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

WIN Ksh 6,000 with BETWAY Kenya, It’s just a click of a button guys, Easy money here!!

Monday, May 23, 2018 -  Competition time! Simply place bets on any Market of any Sport between  22 nd and 24 th May, 2018 . The...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno