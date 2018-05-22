KIVUTHA KIBWANA now urges KALONZO to negotiate with RUTO and accept to be his running mate - RAILA is gone

Tuesday May 22, 2018 - Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has urged Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, to swallow his pride and negotiate with Deputy President William Ruto, and even accept to be his running mate in 2022.


Kibwana, who is also the Wiper Party chairman, told Kalonzo to forget an agreement he had with NASA leader, Raila Odinga.

This is because it ended after he dumped him and went secretly to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Instead, he asked him to form an alliance with Ruto ahead of 2022 General Election.

“Kalonzo should enter into coalition with...

