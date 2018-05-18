Kisumu Governor ANYANG NYONG’o’s son spotted smoking and partying hard with veteran American rapper, SNOOP DOGG (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 11:07
Friday, May 18, 2018 - He may not be as famous like his sister, Lupita, but it seems Junior Nyong’o is also a big deal.
This is after photos of Junior Nyong’o partying and goofing with veteran America rapper, Snoop Dogg, emerged online.
Junior resides in the US where he has been pursuing a course in performance art.
From the photos, it is clear that Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr., is close to the Nyong’os.
The46-year old rapper shared the photos on his Instagram account with the caption: “My Nefew Jr Wakanda 4 ever,''
