Kiharu MP, NDIDI NYORO, is among brilliant MPs in PAC! He is asking the real questions in the NYS scandal as other MPs sleep!

Friday May 25, 2018 - Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, seems to be among MPs who are performing their legislation duties in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi.





On Thursday , Nyoro took on suspended Youth Affairs Principal Secretary, Lilian Amollo, when she claimed that no money was lost in the Sh 10 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.





Nyoro warned Lilian Amollo against lying to Kenyans that NYS is clean and the NYS scandal is an indignity that never existed.





The youthful MP also told the PAC to be serious when dealing with economic saboteurs and thieves of public money.





Nyoro was part of 14 PAC members who grilled PS Omollo and suspended NYS Director General, Richard Ndubai.





Omollo and Ndubai are accused of orchestrating the disappearance of Sh 10 billion from NYS between 2015 and 2017.



