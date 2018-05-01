KIDERO’s former Deputy comes to SONKO’s rescue as he tells him how to fight cartels even without MIGUNA MIGUNA

09:41

Monday May 21, 2018 - Former Nairobi Deputy Governor, Jonathan Mueke, has advised Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko to exercise enormous powers of his office to fight cartels that are allegedly impeding his reform agenda to transform the Nairobi City.


Speaking during an interview on KTN News, Mueke told Sonko to stop blaming the cartels for his non-performance.

He told him to instead fight them head-on.

Mueke noted that Sonko does...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh 6,000 from just a sh 250 stake! Here is how

Monday, May 21, 2018 - The season ended  on Sunday  for major football leagues in Europe but there are still several matches being played ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno