KIBWANA commissions water treatment plant which will produce 1.2 million litres a day, ‘Akue President’ (PHOTOs)

WOTE: [23/05/2018], Wednesday

Commissioning an Emergency Water Treatment plant with Kenya RedCross Society Secretary General Dr. Abbas Gullet at the banks of Kaiti River which will provide clean and safe water to residents of Wote town.

The plant, which draws water from Kaiti River, is able to produce 50,000 litres per hour, translating to 1.2 million litres of clean water in a day, enough to serve the whole population in…

